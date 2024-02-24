What about Figgy vs Cejudo?

Cejudo is not retiring but he needs a stepdown in competition that still has a name and provides a challenge.

Figgy beat Font but his next fight against Cody definitely won't bump him to the top 3 so he will be a good mix of name and competitiveness.

I prefer this fight over Cejudo/Umar.

Sandhagen is too high, and Font/Song don't have enough of a name.

Yan would be fun too

What do you think?
 
Cejudo slowed down a lot. Figgy might be a plodding straw weight but he's got decent speed and power for bantamweight. Long night for Henry.
 
Henry has CTE, he can barely do a 15 minute youtube video without mumbling his words and getting confused.
 
Djangoplata said:
Henry has CTE, he can barely do a 15 minute youtube video without mumbling his words and getting confused.
Click to expand...
That could just be stupidity.

Flower2dPeople said:
Cejudo slowed down a lot. Figgy might be a plodding straw weight but he's got decent speed and power for bantamweight. Long night for Henry.
Click to expand...
I'm here for it. Especially after his last lil bath time video.
 
Two former flyweight champs. I can see it.
 
