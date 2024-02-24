What about Figgy vs Cejudo?

DjolexMTL
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 8, 2019
- Messages
- 2,320
- Reaction score
- 4,168
Cejudo is not retiring but he needs a stepdown in competition that still has a name and provides a challenge.
Figgy beat Font but his next fight against Cody definitely won't bump him to the top 3 so he will be a good mix of name and competitiveness.
I prefer this fight over Cejudo/Umar.
Sandhagen is too high, and Font/Song don't have enough of a name.
Yan would be fun too
What do you think?
Figgy beat Font but his next fight against Cody definitely won't bump him to the top 3 so he will be a good mix of name and competitiveness.
I prefer this fight over Cejudo/Umar.
Sandhagen is too high, and Font/Song don't have enough of a name.
Yan would be fun too
What do you think?