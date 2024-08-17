Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 305?

We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1723902922063.gif

Ahhhhhhhhhh shit Sherladies and Gentlebros is it that time again? Yea, yea it the fuck is, its Fight Night and we have ourselves a main event with Israel “Kamakawiwo’ole” Adesanya taking on “Bigus” Dricus Du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight title…
1723903531669.jpeg

So lets all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
1723903774702.gif

Chug: Going to a bar for this one…
1723904331596.jpeg
Grub: Bar Food…
1723904426032.jpeg

Drug: Grape Runtz splifs in the car…
1723904513405.jpeg

Cap the night off with some good food, good smoke and drank and take in some good old fashioned ultra violence…
1723904608093.gif


Cheers

1723904653555.gif
 

The usual

booty-butt.gif
 
pizza. half meat special, and half combination. with cold, fresh sliced roma tomatoes and parmesan cheese on top. WOOT!
 
I had this amazing Bud I scored from a new grower, shit was so fluffy about 2g it looked like 4.
Fell asleep yesterday after rolling one, wake up on my stomach with the bud under my stomach now it looks like cheap brickweed.

Fml
 
Sounds interesting :)
u2jvkn6sdg481.jpg

I'll need wine to get through the possible humiliating AV betting failure with @Sixstring later xx
 
50mg gummy and a s'mores cupcake.
[<cena1}
 
Outback Steakhouse, Fosters, and smoking some Kangaroo Kush.
 
