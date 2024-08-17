We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…Ahhhhhhhhhh shit Sherladies and Gentlebros is it that time again? Yea, yea it the fuck is, its Fight Night and we have ourselves a main event with Israel “Kamakawiwo’ole” Adesanya taking on “Bigus” Dricus Du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight title…So lets all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…Chug: Going to a bar for this one…Grub: Bar Food…Drug: Grape Runtz splifs in the car…Cap the night off with some good food, good smoke and drank and take in some good old fashioned ultra violence…Cheers