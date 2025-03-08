Dead Kennedy
Don't steal, the government hates competition
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
Well, well, well, Sherladies and Gentlebro’s, fancy meeting you here. And just in time because it’s Fight Night. And when you have names like Pereira, Ankalaev, Gaethje, Blaydes and Green on the card, you just know mother fuckers are getting beat down tonight…
So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
Grub: Chicken Fajitas…
Chug: Mike’s Harder Party pack…
Drug: Banana Runtz…
Cap the night off with some good food, good drank and smoke and take in some good old fashioned Ultra violence…
Cheers!!!
