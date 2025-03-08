  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 313?

Dead Kennedy

Dead Kennedy

Don't steal, the government hates competition
@Silver
Joined
Feb 26, 2008
Messages
10,107
Reaction score
6,164
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1741444798900.gif

Well, well, well, Sherladies and Gentlebro’s, fancy meeting you here. And just in time because it’s Fight Night. And when you have names like Pereira, Ankalaev, Gaethje, Blaydes and Green on the card, you just know mother fuckers are getting beat down tonight…
1741445247115.jpeg

So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…

1741445507440.gif


Grub: Chicken Fajitas…
1741445578990.jpeg

Chug: Mike’s Harder Party pack…
3F1C3A8E-58C1-44A9-B955-00EB3068E996.jpeg

Drug: Banana Runtz…
1741445812564.jpeg


Cap the night off with some good food, good drank and smoke and take in some good old fashioned Ultra violence…

1741445907658.gif


Cheers!!!

1741446030685.gif
 
images

@rj144 is getting the hamburgers he's been on about all week :)
 
I smoked a snake-river farms wagyu corned-beef that finished last night w/o time to cut into it. Making some pastrami sammys later on

IMG_8516.jpeg


I have to work me some OT today, a gravy shift. So I’ll pickup the prelims on the job and then the main card when I get home
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 310?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
BJJ4Tone
BJJ4Tone
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 309?
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
BFoe
BFoe
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 312?
2
Replies
37
Views
639
Dimbis
Dimbis
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for the Holidays?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 308?
2
Replies
27
Views
839
StonedLemur
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,855
Messages
56,992,163
Members
175,490
Latest member
Katzukto

Share this page

Back
Top