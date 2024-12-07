Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 310?

Dead Kennedy

Dead Kennedy

Don't steal, the government hates competition
@Silver
Joined
Feb 26, 2008
Messages
10,100
Reaction score
6,095
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1733580852121.gif

Well, well, well Sherladies and Gentlebro’s, we meet again, and just in time for another Fight Night. While I know we have a title fight on our hands in the main event, fuck that shit, we all know who we here to see. Dis mothafucka…
1733581332762.jpeg

So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…

1733581613918.gif

Grub: Homemade Sloppy Joes…
1733581776045.gif

Chug: Shots, shots, shots, shots…
4D1779E1-8F26-4334-B9A1-623A0F27682D.jpeg

Drug: Good ol’ “Lemon Larry”…
1733581929318.jpeg

Cap the evening off with some good food, good drank and smoke and take in some good old fashioned Ultra Violence…

1733582062781.gif

Cheers

1733582350934.gif
 
Weeds

I don't know the name of any weed I ever buy. I buy the cheapest weed I can buy the most of. One of my last ounces I bought cost me 30 bucks lol
 
I'm hanging out of my fucking arse from our works Christmas party last night, so probably an enormous pile of something extremely unhealthy, washed down with Pepsi Max.

LFG Shav
 
Khorkog..

9cyqhf.gif
 
the stinkiest weed I've ever had, annoyingly stinky
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 309?
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
1K
BFoe
BFoe
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 305?
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
2K
Your Salad
Your Salad
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 308?
2
Replies
27
Views
685
StonedLemur
S
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 304?
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
Haloxiv
Haloxiv
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 306?
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
L0ki
L0ki

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,977
Messages
56,616,800
Members
175,314
Latest member
GrandFIght98

Share this page

Back
Top