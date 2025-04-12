Dead Kennedy
Don't steal, the government hates competition
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2008
- Messages
- 10,111
- Reaction score
- 6,199
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
Oooooo hell yea and shit, Sherladies and Gentlebro’s, we back, we back. And just in motha fucken time to see if Old man Volk can turn back the clock as he takes on Diego “Screamo” Lopes for the Undisputed Featherweight title…
So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
Grub: Chicken Enchiladas…
Chug: Voodoo Ranger Hoppy pack…
Drug: Rainbow Runtz…
Cap the night off with some good food, good drank and smoke, and take in some good old fashioned family friendly Ultra Violence…
Cheers!!!
