Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 314?

We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1744468665833.gif


Oooooo hell yea and shit, Sherladies and Gentlebro’s, we back, we back. And just in motha fucken time to see if Old man Volk can turn back the clock as he takes on Diego “Screamo” Lopes for the Undisputed Featherweight title…

1744468931469.png


So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…

1744469060361.gif


Grub: Chicken Enchiladas…
1744469346487.jpeg


Chug: Voodoo Ranger Hoppy pack…
1CB52F2B-2EE1-43EB-AFE8-420CD56728D9.jpeg


Drug: Rainbow Runtz…
1744469421876.jpeg


Cap the night off with some good food, good drank and smoke, and take in some good old fashioned family friendly Ultra Violence…

1744469495287.gif



Cheers!!!

1744469583980.gif
 
I am making beef and mushrooms with smashed potatoes for me and @rj144 later :)
I think it is his favorite food that I make, he's always asking if I can cook it for him again <Wink2> Fun!
Beef-and-Mushrooms-with-Smashed-Potatoes_EXPS_SDON17_191910_D06_30_2b-4.jpg
 
For food, not sure yet. Hot subs maybe?

My gf has been in Kentucky the past few days, and picked up these 2 whiskies. She won’t be back until tonight with them so internet pics will have to do for now.

IMG_1187.webpIMG_1186.webp

Also picked this guy up the other day:

IMG_0373.jpeg

Will have my trusty Good News and Mindy’s gummies on hand as well:

IMG_1189.jpegIMG_1188.png

Good to see a stacked card that I can actually get excited for.

<{JustBleed}><{JustBleed}><{JustBleed}>
 
Well it's starting to get hot here so it's bbq during the prelims burgers and hot dogs. I don't want to pay attention to anything more difficult and Kirkland brand lagers and my standard 20mg dad dose of gummies.
If anyone hasn't had costco lager it's from Deschutes brewery which is very good in oregon.
 

I'm ordering some Gyro Wraps after my bets hit halfway through the event!
 
