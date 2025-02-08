Dead Kennedy
Don't steal, the government hates competition
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
Ooooooooooo hell yea and shit Sherladies and Gentlebro’s, it’s that motha fucken time again. Thats right, it’s fight night, and with two titles on the line and Diamond Dallas Plessis taking on Sean “Gay, I’m in!” Strickland in the main, shit should be fire…
So let’s all stay safe, enjoy ourselves, and do this shit up right…
Grub: Angus Burgers on the grill…
Chug: Newcastle Brown Ale…
Drug: Old reliable, “Lemon Larry OG”…
Cap off the night with some good food, good drank and smoke and take in some good old fashioned Ultra Violence…
Cheers!!!
