What's everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 312?

We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1739028801092.gif

Ooooooooooo hell yea and shit Sherladies and Gentlebro’s, it’s that motha fucken time again. Thats right, it’s fight night, and with two titles on the line and Diamond Dallas Plessis taking on Sean “Gay, I’m in!” Strickland in the main, shit should be fire…
1739029208528.jpeg

So let’s all stay safe, enjoy ourselves, and do this shit up right…
1739029326396.gif

Grub: Angus Burgers on the grill…
1739029932575.gif

Chug: Newcastle Brown Ale…
0F6C38BD-4514-4EC8-8D52-4136B0BB93EC.jpeg

Drug: Old reliable, “Lemon Larry OG”…
1739029667674.jpeg

Cap off the night with some good food, good drank and smoke and take in some good old fashioned Ultra Violence…
1739029753117.gif


Cheers!!!

1739029793651.gif
 
LnBuZw.jpg


DP+Chug.gif
 
I’m on a 13hr OT shift today

Prob a turkey pesto sandwich on focaccia bread with some spicy muffuletta added from “The Real Italian Deli”

IMG_8412.jpeg


Catch these prelims on the phone and main card back at the crizzle where all the cheeba is located
 
Fosters, Bobotie, Sesamie Chicken, and hell, some Miller Lite for Sean and Suarez.
 
Didn't even realize they had fights today. I've been out of it, lol.

I'll eat anything that makes it to my bed without me having to move.
 
This is too early. I am having a protein shake?
 
In Madrid. Missing are the grilled prawn and eggs and Iberian ham that was on the pile of fries. Gonna stop at a market on the way beck to the Airb&b and grab a 6er of these.
 

I’ll be eating vegemite out of the jar for this one.
 
