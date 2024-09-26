Was prime Henry Cejudo at the same DJ level?

I just wached DJ x Cejudo II recently and seemed to me Cejudo reached the same, if not higher, level than Might Mouse

DM had a better bjj but not enough to submt Cejudo. In wrestling Henry was cleary superior and in striking the difference was miminum. Both had speed, power and IQ pretty similar
 
No, I was glad when he won the decision vs MM but in reality he got lucky and won due to TD's...he wasnt really able to do anything else. MMA was and is a far better fighter.
 
One of those dubious decisons you just KNEW Dana was behind. As soon as MM lost they traded him to One Championship for Ben fucking Askren
 
Henry's wrestling was clearly higher level than DJ. The striking looked close to even, with Henry obviously having way more power, and DJ having the kicking advantage.
Prime for Prime I say Cejudo wins majority of the time.
 
Henry was a damn good fight but MM had a better overall skill set
 
I thought MM won the second fight though it was close and I’d say he’s always been a couple steps ahead of Cejudo. Prime Cejudo was an animal, it’s a shame he wasted a ton of it trying to leverage his “retirement”.
 
I wish I could find the clips of Cejudo on Inside MMA, before the first DJ fight.

He told the world he was going to beat up DJ in the clinch.



BaohK_.gif

200w.gif


DJ's clinch is fucking nasty. It's a wood chipper.
 
MM is a top 5 MMA GOAT and I'm not going to put Henry on that level. However, Henry was pretty damn good in his Prime and a hard fight for anyone.
 
Cejudo is wildly overrated IMHO. He came into MMA with a ton of hype from his legitimately impressive wrestling credentials but as we've seen time and time again, great credentials don't always translate into MMA.

He was awkward, didn't seem dedicated to learn/improve, struggled with weight, and was essentially gifted a title shot because he sounded like a much more credible opponent than he actually was at the time (and the division was ridiculously cleaned out).

The Joseph Benavidez fight was his 1st legitimately impressive performance where he seemingly improved in leaps and bounds (lost a controversial decision) but still, few gave him a chance when he got his rematch against Demetrius. They were wrong and he exceeded expectations in a very competitive fight.

After this, he is matched up with TJ Dillashaw in the fight that made him the grossly overrated figure he is today. While the win was legitimate, it was deceiving and told us very little IMHO. Cejudo never had a performance like this before and never did again and it was against an extremely depleated Bantamweight who made the cut for the first time. Could Cejudo have beaten TJ over 5 rounds in a rematch? Absolutely... but I do not put much weight into this 32 second outlier when comparing Cejudo to other established greats.

Now riding all of the hype in the world, Cejudo goes up to Bantamweight and stops a chinny guy who proceeded to get knocked out in 7 of his next 8 fights. After this, he stops Cruz who was 1) fighting on short notice and 2) hadn't fought in 3 and a half years. Again, while this name sounds impressive on paper, was this really some all time great win?

I'm not saying Cejudo is a bum or not a skilled fighter but I find it pretty laughable to see him ranked in the top 20 best fighters EVER let alone the top 10 considering he was on top for like 2 years and had less than a handful of impressive performances. He had far more potential than actual accomplishment in MMA and he had nowhere near the impressive career as DJ.

TL/DR: Cejudo is nowhere near the same level as DJ in the all time standings
 
