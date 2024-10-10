Henry Cejudo breaksdown Taira vs Royval

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You have no choice
@Gold
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
21,894
Reaction score
48,144


Sherbums, your boy **Triple C** just dropped a detailed breakdown of the Taira vs. Royval matchup, and honestly, it's hard to argue with the man when he calls it as he sees it. Here's what **Henry Cejudo** had to say about this clash between a rising Japanese phenom and a seasoned flyweight warrior.

First off, **Brandon Royval**—the man’s a **chaos specialist**. Cejudo points out how Royval thrives in those wild, unpredictable moments, similar to the Diaz brothers but in the 125-pound division. He’s always ready to scrap, throws volume, and uses his reach well. Plus, the dude’s got serious **championship experience** from fighting top-tier flyweights like **Brandon Moreno** and **Pantoja**. His major strengths? Striking volume, chaotic pace, and those nasty leg kicks. Weakness? His **takedown defense**, especially when faced with a grappler like Taira.

Then we’ve got **Tatsuro Taira**—a freakin' submission wizard. Cejudo praises Taira’s fight IQ, calling him a **better competitor than fighter**, always a step ahead with his sneaky grappling and **dangerous transitions**. At 16-0, this guy knows how to finish—whether it's a slick submission or a one-punch KO. Despite being young and relatively new, his ground game, slick back-takes, and overall smarts are top-level. But let’s be real, he hasn’t faced anyone like Royval yet. That lack of elite-level competition could be a factor.

Cejudo’s final call? He thinks **Taira’s submission game** could be too much for Royval, who might overcommit or struggle when taken down. He’s picking **Taira** to get the finish, but acknowledges that Royval's experience can't be underestimated.

So Sherbums, who are you backing? Does the **chaos** take over, or does Taira’s methodical grappling shut down Royval? Let’s hear it!
 
Can you even breakdown before the fight?
breakdown is a noun, referring to the result of the action
Which in this case is the matchup! So probably yes.
Great talking to myself again!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

You Will Vote For Dreyga
Tatsuro Taira vs. Brandon Royval: Will Taira Continue His Ascent?
Replies
13
Views
245
You Will Vote For Dreyga
You Will Vote For Dreyga
You Will Vote For Dreyga
Media Is Tatsuro Taira the future of Japanese MMA????
Replies
18
Views
119
markys00
markys00
PurpleStorm
  • Sticky
Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night 244 - Royval vs. Taira: October 12 prelims 4pm et, Main 7pm et ESPN+
Replies
13
Views
388
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
WaylonMercy5150
Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira, 0's that might go!
Replies
4
Views
297
Ares Black
Ares Black

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,398
Messages
56,318,470
Members
175,160
Latest member
shavenferret

Share this page

Back
Top