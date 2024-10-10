Henry Cejudo breaksdown Taira vs Royval





Sherbums, your boy **Triple C** just dropped a detailed breakdown of the Taira vs. Royval matchup, and honestly, it's hard to argue with the man when he calls it as he sees it. Here's what **Henry Cejudo** had to say about this clash between a rising Japanese phenom and a seasoned flyweight warrior.



First off, **Brandon Royval**—the man’s a **chaos specialist**. Cejudo points out how Royval thrives in those wild, unpredictable moments, similar to the Diaz brothers but in the 125-pound division. He’s always ready to scrap, throws volume, and uses his reach well. Plus, the dude’s got serious **championship experience** from fighting top-tier flyweights like **Brandon Moreno** and **Pantoja**. His major strengths? Striking volume, chaotic pace, and those nasty leg kicks. Weakness? His **takedown defense**, especially when faced with a grappler like Taira.



Then we’ve got **Tatsuro Taira**—a freakin' submission wizard. Cejudo praises Taira’s fight IQ, calling him a **better competitor than fighter**, always a step ahead with his sneaky grappling and **dangerous transitions**. At 16-0, this guy knows how to finish—whether it's a slick submission or a one-punch KO. Despite being young and relatively new, his ground game, slick back-takes, and overall smarts are top-level. But let’s be real, he hasn’t faced anyone like Royval yet. That lack of elite-level competition could be a factor.



Cejudo’s final call? He thinks **Taira’s submission game** could be too much for Royval, who might overcommit or struggle when taken down. He’s picking **Taira** to get the finish, but acknowledges that Royval's experience can't be underestimated.



So Sherbums, who are you backing? Does the **chaos** take over, or does Taira’s methodical grappling shut down Royval? Let’s hear it!