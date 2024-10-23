No incentive for Makh to defend against Ilia unless he racks up defenses to pass Volk or Max on the FW GOAT list.



No interest either even though I enjoy Ilia and Islam's fight styles. The value is not there like Islam vs Volk.



Maybe he is trying to drum up heat to draw Islam into taking the fight, which I doubt Islam will. He has his eyes set on WW after beating Arman.



If Max wins I can see the UFC making that fight. He is more of a prestigious win than Ilia by a mile (and better than Volk IMO) because he has a win over a top 5 LW.