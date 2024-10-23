Media Video: Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway #UFC308 Media Day Interviews" I will target (and submit) Islam Makhachev after fighting Holloway". - Topuria

Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight king Ilia Topuria and title challenger Max Holloway field questions from the press ahead of their five-round main event Saturday at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Saturday at 2 PM ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

Topuria raised eyebrows Wednesday at the gathering when he said that he would target (and submit) Islam Makhachev after fighting Holloway.
Video: Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway UFC 308 Media Day Interviews

Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight king Ilia Topuria and title challenger Max Holloway field questions from the press ahead of their five-round main event Saturday at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.
Im fuckin seriously hyped for this weekend sir.
vandamme-dancing.gif
 
Can't wait bruv. First round of the Paint shoop contest too

No incentive for Makh to defend against Ilia unless he racks up defenses to pass Volk or Max on the FW GOAT list.

No interest either even though I enjoy Ilia and Islam's fight styles. The value is not there like Islam vs Volk.

Maybe he is trying to drum up heat to draw Islam into taking the fight, which I doubt Islam will. He has his eyes set on WW after beating Arman.

If Max wins I can see the UFC making that fight. He is more of a prestigious win than Ilia by a mile (and better than Volk IMO) because he has a win over a top 5 LW.
 
Of course Islam will accept the challenge, once he loves fighting undersized opponents
 
Video will not play unless I sign in.

But I cannot sign in. It thinks that I am a bot.

No bot could talk as much shit as I do.

Anyways, what I’m most interested in is a video of Islam’s response when being told about this. Bud is hilarious.
 
This double champ thing is so fuckin annoying. Unless it's a short notice/saving a card type situation, a champion should have to defend his belt a couple of times before the UFC decides to put 2 divisions on hold.

The division has some fresh faces that havent had title shots before: Lopes, Evloev, Allen, Sterling

Defend the title 3+ times before talking about moving up
 
Video will not play unless I sign in.

But I cannot sign in. It thinks that I am a bot.

No bot could talk as much shit as I do.

<WhitmanDefeat>

Anyways, what I’m most interested in is a video of Islam’s response when being told about this. Bud is hilarious.
A cool robot :)

