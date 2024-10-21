Media Ilia Topuria: BMF Belt Will Lose Value When Max Holloway Gets Knocked Out

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
93,779
Reaction score
151,587
w644

The BMF title will not be on the line at UFC 308, but Ilia Topuria believes he can have a negative impact on its relevance.

www.sherdog.com

Ilia Topuria: BMF Belt Will Lose Value When Max Holloway Gets Knocked Out

The BMF title will not be on the line at UFC 308, but Ilia Topuria believes he can have a negative impact on its relevance.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Topuria will defend his featherweight crown against former champ Max Holloway in Saturday’s headliner at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. After going 0-3 in 145-pound title bouts against Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway was on the outside looking in when it came to the featherweight title picture. However, that changed when Topuria defeated Volkanovski to become the new featherweight king at UFC 298.

Meanwhile, Holloway moved up to 155 pounds at UFC 300, where he captured the BMF belt with an iconic fifth-round knockout of Justin Gaethje. Topuria has since stated that Holloway was reluctant to accept a championship fight at 145 pounds, and he reiterated that claim in a recent interview with CBS Sports.


"After he knocked out Justin Gaethje, I asked about Max Holloway," Topuria said. "Before that fight, I thought of giving the rematch to Volkanovski or waiting for new contenders. Max didn't deserve the shot [at that time]. He was beaten three times by Volk so it didn't make any sense to face him. After his fight with Gaethje, he got that very exciting knockout in the last second, so I wanted to fight him.

"I'm the champion and I choose who to fight. UFC told me he was asking to stay in the 155-pound division and fight Chandler. They brought me many names. They basically had to force him to fight me.”

Holloway has denied Topuria’s assertion, pointing out that “El Matador” was the one who was asking for a shot at the BMF strap.

UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Saturday at 2 PM ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

“It’s funny. He says that, but then you can go and click, there’s an interview of him saying that he won’t fight me if the BMF title wasn’t on the line. The last time I checked, the BMF title is not on the line,” Holloway recently told MMAFighting.com.

“So if anybody got forced to fight, it looks like him. It came out of his own mouth. He said he wasn’t going to fight me unless the BMF title is on the line. It’s not, buddy. So I guess he played himself on that one.”

While Topuria won’t be able to take the BMF belt home if he wins at UFC 308, he believes it won’t be nearly as prestigious if he dispatches Holloway in that way that he expects.

"If you are at the point in your career where you are the BMF and you have that belt, why do you want to go down to fight for the featherweight title where you have a very low possibility to win?" Topuria said. "The only thing that makes you relevant is the BMF belt.

"You will lose a lot of value if someone comes and defeats you, even if you don't put the BMF belt at stake. Imagine what's going to happen after Oct. 26 when I knock him out. His belt won't have any value anymore. You can call yourself the BMF but I'm not sure.”



@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Someone tell Ilia that if he's going to try and make up storylines like it's the WWE, then his promos need to stay consistent, or else everyone will just easily see he's full of shit.

Ya gotta give the audience the incentive to have at least SOME suspension of disbelief
Click to expand...
Max by Stunner

wwe-world-wrestling-entertainment.gif
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
w644

The BMF title will not be on the line at UFC 308, but Ilia Topuria believes he can have a negative impact on its relevance.

www.sherdog.com

Ilia Topuria: BMF Belt Will Lose Value When Max Holloway Gets Knocked Out

The BMF title will not be on the line at UFC 308, but Ilia Topuria believes he can have a negative impact on its relevance.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Topuria will defend his featherweight crown against former champ Max Holloway in Saturday’s headliner at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. After going 0-3 in 145-pound title bouts against Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway was on the outside looking in when it came to the featherweight title picture. However, that changed when Topuria defeated Volkanovski to become the new featherweight king at UFC 298.

Meanwhile, Holloway moved up to 155 pounds at UFC 300, where he captured the BMF belt with an iconic fifth-round knockout of Justin Gaethje. Topuria has since stated that Holloway was reluctant to accept a championship fight at 145 pounds, and he reiterated that claim in a recent interview with CBS Sports.


"After he knocked out Justin Gaethje, I asked about Max Holloway," Topuria said. "Before that fight, I thought of giving the rematch to Volkanovski or waiting for new contenders. Max didn't deserve the shot [at that time]. He was beaten three times by Volk so it didn't make any sense to face him. After his fight with Gaethje, he got that very exciting knockout in the last second, so I wanted to fight him.

"I'm the champion and I choose who to fight. UFC told me he was asking to stay in the 155-pound division and fight Chandler. They brought me many names. They basically had to force him to fight me.”

Holloway has denied Topuria’s assertion, pointing out that “El Matador” was the one who was asking for a shot at the BMF strap.

UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Saturday at 2 PM ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

“It’s funny. He says that, but then you can go and click, there’s an interview of him saying that he won’t fight me if the BMF title wasn’t on the line. The last time I checked, the BMF title is not on the line,” Holloway recently told MMAFighting.com.

“So if anybody got forced to fight, it looks like him. It came out of his own mouth. He said he wasn’t going to fight me unless the BMF title is on the line. It’s not, buddy. So I guess he played himself on that one.”

While Topuria won’t be able to take the BMF belt home if he wins at UFC 308, he believes it won’t be nearly as prestigious if he dispatches Holloway in that way that he expects.

"If you are at the point in your career where you are the BMF and you have that belt, why do you want to go down to fight for the featherweight title where you have a very low possibility to win?" Topuria said. "The only thing that makes you relevant is the BMF belt.

"You will lose a lot of value if someone comes and defeats you, even if you don't put the BMF belt at stake. Imagine what's going to happen after Oct. 26 when I knock him out. His belt won't have any value anymore. You can call yourself the BMF but I'm not sure.”



@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
Click to expand...

Then why does he want it so much?

So Ilia wants the BMF belt to be on the line, but then if he beats Max he's gonna devalue the belt he really want? Seems like Ilia didn't think this through

Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Holloway has denied Topuria’s assertion, pointing out that “El Matador” was the one who was asking for a shot at the BMF strap.

“It’s funny. He says that, but then you can go and click, there’s an interview of him saying that he won’t fight me if the BMF title wasn’t on the line. The last time I checked, the BMF title is not on the line,” Holloway recently told MMAFighting.com.

“So if anybody got forced to fight, it looks like him. It came out of his own mouth. He said he wasn’t going to fight me unless the BMF title is on the line. It’s not, buddy. So I guess he played himself on that one.”
Click to expand...

Max with the logic KO already

<WhatItIs>
 
Last edited:
Topuria is really setting himself up for a massive fail if he doesn't beat Holloway very easily and quickly lol, he is talking exactly like Hill before the Alex fight, same words, it was gonna be very easily for Hill, its not even a close he said, could be over at the first exchange and all that crap. Then we know what happens...

He needs to stop constantly stop talking mad BS about Holloway. He's gonna get meme'd like crazy if Holloway wins like a lopsided 4-1 decision or something which will most likely happen.

I dunno just reminds me so much of Hill before Alex
 
He's right. After he's done knocking out Max, the BMF belt will look like what it always was. A charity case belt.
 
Max is going to chew that front leg up and stick to the outside. I bet that’s why Topuria said he’ll point to the ground in the first ten seconds. He knows it’s coming.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BangBang
Cage Culture: Max Holloway Vs Ilia Topuria Extended Promo
Replies
7
Views
308
El Fernas
El Fernas
GloveParadox
Why I think Max Holloway will defeat Ilia Topuria
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
4K
BangBang
BangBang
AldoStillGoat
Media Max Holloway: 'Ilia does present some problems for us, but I'm a problem solver.'
Replies
12
Views
534
volcom5
V
Black9
  • Locked
Rumored Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway - UFC 306: The Sphere - September 14th
2 3
Replies
45
Views
3K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
octagonation
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)
2
Replies
20
Views
592
contrail
contrail

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,175
Messages
56,375,376
Members
175,189
Latest member
Tazar

Share this page

Back
Top