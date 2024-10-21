Topuria is really setting himself up for a massive fail if he doesn't beat Holloway very easily and quickly lol, he is talking exactly like Hill before the Alex fight, same words, it was gonna be very easily for Hill, its not even a close he said, could be over at the first exchange and all that crap. Then we know what happens...



He needs to stop constantly stop talking mad BS about Holloway. He's gonna get meme'd like crazy if Holloway wins like a lopsided 4-1 decision or something which will most likely happen.



I dunno just reminds me so much of Hill before Alex