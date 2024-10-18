vBookie Fantasy football Week 7 --Oct. 20, 1:00pm ET

Week 7 Betting Tips

Bet at your own risk. Injuries, and even miracles have been known to happen while betting on FF.

-Krixes has a slight point projection over DFW Rangers. With identical records, this should be a close matchup.

-helax and Boombox battle this week in this basically even point projection matchup. She's 50/50 as it gets.

-Bullet Club and Louisiana Mud Dogs collide as the top two undefeated teams in the league. Somebody's O has got to go in this close matchup.

-Chandler Heat and Emog1 are throwing blows this week. CH had Denver's D on TNF but he just lost Mr. Glass "Jonathan Taylor" today. This is a 50/50 matchup.

-2cheeks and a soda vs The Observers is a 50/50 matchup.

-Horsepower53 is facing Liontology who has the point projection lead atm . Liontology also has a few points on the board already.

-Nacho Man is sitting pretty in the point projection lead over Dumpster fire. Injuries are taking a toll but Dumpster has been getting the short end of the stick.

-PHATV and Dillydilly square off this week with Dilly holding the early point projection advantage.
 
