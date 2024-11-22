vBookie Fantasy Football Week 12 -- Nov. 24, 1:00pm ET

Betting Tips
(Betting on Fantasy Football may he hazardous to your health. All the lineups haven't been fully set, and we're in a big bye week. Bet only if you're feeling dangerous)

-Krixes squares off with Dumpster Fire. Krixes has a point projection advantage but DF has 30+points on the board and still needs to start a kicker.

-helax and Emog1 face off this week in a 50/50 battle. Both teams have early points on the board. Both teams have been playing good FF.

- First place Bullet Club is up against 2cheeks and a soda. Bullet has a nice point projection but 2cheeks still hasn't fully set his lineup. (Alt line available)

-Chandler Heat and BoomBox should be in a 50/50 matchup when both lineups are fully set.

- Lousiana Mud Dogs is sitting pretty with a nice early points projection over Horsepower53. Horsepower still needs to fill 2 empty spots, so the gap shouldn't be as wide. (Alt line available)

-Nacho Man might be in the best spot this week. Not only does he have a nice point projection over DFW Rangers but he also has early points on the board. Nacho also still needs to fill his kicker, giving him even more of a projection advantage. (Alt line available)

-PHATV and Liontology face off in this 50/50 matchup.

-The Observers and Dillydilly face off with Dilly having the early points projection advantage.
 
hey @helax yahoo is telling me you have deux procent to win <thisgonbegood>
winning small 250 on pokertable and beating king helax deux fois in 1 season
this might never happen again haha
 
