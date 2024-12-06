vBookie Fantasy Football Week 14 -- Dec. 8, 1:00pm ET

Betting Tips

( Bet at your own risk, upsets happen, projections mean nothing, points on the board are weighed more heavily)

- This week is a monster bye week, some lineups haven't been set.



- Krixes should have a slight projection advantage over Chandler Heat when lineups are fully set



- helax has a decent points projection advantage over Nacho Man this week.



- Bullet Club and The Observers are in a 50/50 matchup



- Louisiana Mud Dogs has a decent points projection over 2 cheeks and a soda.



- Horespower53 has a slights projection advantage over PHATV



- DFW Rangers should hold a nice advantage over Dumpster Fire when both lineups are fully set



- Emog1 has been on fire and should have slight projection advantage over BoomBox when both lineups are fully set. Both teams put up 50 points on TNF



- Liontology holds a decent projection advantage over red hot Dillydilly



A few of these lineups aren't set yet. Odds are based on lineups being fully set.