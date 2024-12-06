vBookie Fantasy Football Week 14 -- Dec. 8, 1:00pm ET

Betting Tips
( Bet at your own risk, upsets happen, projections mean nothing, points on the board are weighed more heavily)
- This week is a monster bye week, some lineups haven't been set.

- Krixes should have a slight projection advantage over Chandler Heat when lineups are fully set

- helax has a decent points projection advantage over Nacho Man this week.

- Bullet Club and The Observers are in a 50/50 matchup

- Louisiana Mud Dogs has a decent points projection over 2 cheeks and a soda.

- Horespower53 has a slights projection advantage over PHATV

- DFW Rangers should hold a nice advantage over Dumpster Fire when both lineups are fully set

- Emog1 has been on fire and should have slight projection advantage over BoomBox when both lineups are fully set. Both teams put up 50 points on TNF

- Liontology holds a decent projection advantage over red hot Dillydilly

A few of these lineups aren't set yet. Odds are based on lineups being fully set.
 
Last edited:
A bunch of guys have been ruled out. It's gonna be a crazy one...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Krixes
  • Sportsbook Event
vBookie Fantasy Football Week 8 -- Oct. 27, 1:00pm ET
Replies
13
Views
373
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
Krixes
  • Sportsbook Event
vBookie Fantasy football Week 7 --Oct. 20, 1:00pm ET
Replies
14
Views
490
lsa
lsa
Krixes
  • Sportsbook Event
vBookie Fantasy Football Week 3 1:00pm ET 9.22
Replies
8
Views
315
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
Krixes
  • Sportsbook Event
vBookie Fantasy Football Week 13 -- Dec.1, 1:00pm ET
Replies
11
Views
303
emog2
emog2
Krixes
  • Sportsbook Event
Vbookie Fantasy Football 9.8.24 1:00pm ET
Replies
12
Views
426
emog2
emog2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,154
Messages
56,630,482
Members
175,319
Latest member
Supra_Slik77

Share this page

Back
Top