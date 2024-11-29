vBookie Fantasy Football Week 13 -- Dec.1, 1:00pm ET

(3 1/2 games have already been played so a lot of points on the board already. Most of the matchups are still all reasonable, odds will reflect otherwise. There are still 12 games left since this was a big 16 game week)

-Bet at your own risk. Upsets happen, projections literally mean nothing. I was projected at 122 last week, scored 72. Points on the board are weighed more heavily in the odds. Alt lines for a few games this week.

-Liontology holds a point projection, and points on the board advantage over Krixes

-helax currently holds a nice points advantage, and a good amount of points on the board over PHATV. Alt line available

-Bullet Club holds the points advantages over Dumpster Fire in this matchup. Alt available

-Chandler Heat holds a slight advantage over Dillydilly but also has points on the board.

-Emog1 maybe in the best spot this week against 2 cheeks. He racking up the early points, and has the projection. Alt line available

-Nacho Man and Horsepower53 are locked in a 50/50 matchup

-Sibling Rivalry game. Louisiana Mud Dogs and Boombox are battling it out, with LMD holding a slight advantage.

-The Observers and DFW Rangers are locked in a 50/50 matchup...
 
helax said:
We covering against @PHATV
giphy.gif
 
@emog2 keep an eye on Devonta. I got him in another league, he's trending towards not playing. I also just realized I've been spelling your name wrong....🐴
 
Top Ladd!
 
