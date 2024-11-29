vBookie Fantasy Football Week 13 -- Dec.1, 1:00pm ET

Betting Tips

(3 1/2 games have already been played so a lot of points on the board already. Most of the matchups are still all reasonable, odds will reflect otherwise. There are still 12 games left since this was a big 16 game week)



-Bet at your own risk. Upsets happen, projections literally mean nothing. I was projected at 122 last week, scored 72. Points on the board are weighed more heavily in the odds. Alt lines for a few games this week.



-Liontology holds a point projection, and points on the board advantage over Krixes



-helax currently holds a nice points advantage, and a good amount of points on the board over PHATV. Alt line available



-Bullet Club holds the points advantages over Dumpster Fire in this matchup. Alt available



-Chandler Heat holds a slight advantage over Dillydilly but also has points on the board.



-Emog1 maybe in the best spot this week against 2 cheeks. He racking up the early points, and has the projection. Alt line available



-Nacho Man and Horsepower53 are locked in a 50/50 matchup



-Sibling Rivalry game. Louisiana Mud Dogs and Boombox are battling it out, with LMD holding a slight advantage.



-The Observers and DFW Rangers are locked in a 50/50 matchup...