vBookie Fantasy Football "Playoff Edition" Week 15 -- Dec. 15, 1:00pm ET

Betting Tips Playoff Edition
(Warning-Betting on FF may be hazardous to your health)

-This is BEST OF THE BEST. Only 8 teams survived, the other 8 teams clearly lost, and shall not be mentioned.

-Krixes (7-7) snuck into the playoffs to play #1 Seed Bullet Club (13-1). BC has the points advantage in this one, and his team is just better tbh..

-Chandler Heat (9-5) and Emog1 (10-4) are banging in out in this close battle. Both teams could easily win the ship. Emog1 has a slight points advantage

-Louisiana Mud Dogs finished with an impressive record of (12-2), he faces off with DFW Rangers (7-7). LMD hold a nice points projection in this matchup.

-Liontology (10-4) has been hit by the injury bug as he faces off with red hot Dillydilly (9-5). This is a 50/50 matchup...
 
Krixes said:
Damn we got a family brawl in the first round!!
 
helax said:
My team should be mentioned!!
giphy.gif
 
BakeGOAT MayGOAT and Mike 🐐 Evans did the heavy work brought me all the way back. Its 50/50
 
Update.

Every matchup besides @emog2 is razor close. Literally a coin toss in the other 3 matchups. Might be some monster upsets..... :eek: :eek::eek:
 
