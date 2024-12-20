vBookie Fantasy Football "Playoff Edition" Round 2 Week 16 12-22-24 1:00pm ET

Week 16 Betting Tips
(Betting Fantasy Football is dumb and reckless. Over 700 million was lost last week. Buyer beware.)

All early odds will be even. After Saturday odds will change, and reflect points on the board. Early bird gets the worm.

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

-Krixes squares off against powerhouse Emog1. Emog1 is the slight favorite in this matchup after losing Monty for the season last week.

-Liontology is up against it this week. He's facing the DFW "KDR KILLER" RANGERS. DFW has been hot, and his team is healthy. He has the slight advantage over injury riddled Liontology.

LOSER BRACKET

-After getting absolutely torched by Krixes #1 ranked Bullet Club looks to rebound against Chandler Heat. BC has the early points projection lead in this one.

-Louisana Mud Dogs goes up against Dillydilly. LMD got smoked last week by his cousin. All he could say was "Jameis, Jameis, Jameis". Dillydilly got taken in the last seconds of MNF. It was a brutal loss, not sure if the team has fully recovered. LMD Has the early points projection lead in this one.

FALLEN BROTHERS
After some negative feedback, we have decided to acknowledge those fallen brothers that didn't quite have what it takes to make the yoffs. This is for you....

 
