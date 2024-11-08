vBookie Fantasy Football Week 10 -- Nov. 10, 1:00pm ET

Fantsasy Football Betting Tips

(This is one of the stranger matchup weeks with the projections)



-Bet at your risk. This is FF, and anything can happen. Injuries, players fighting cops in the pregame. Sometimes just a good ole slidedown at 1 yard line to kill the clock, and your fantasy team.



-Krixes has a nice point projection over Horsepower53. There are currently no points on the board.



-The Observers has 40+ more points on the board over helax, and has the nice point projection advantage. helax is on a winning streak but he's getting an alt line this week.



-Bullet Club and Chandler Heat are deadlocked in a 50/50 matchup.



-Nacho Man holds a slight point projection this week over 2cheeks and a soda.



-Boombox has a decent points projection over PHATV



-Dumpster Fire had Jamarr Chase on TNF. Chase scored 55 points alone. With that said he's playing 8-1 Louisiana Mud Dogs, who is still favored to win despite the holy grail of fantasy performances from Chase.



-Emog1 and Dillydilly are in a 50/50 points projection matchup this week.



-Liontology and the DFW Rangers are almost even in the points projection but DFW put 64+ points on TNF.