VBookie Fantasy Football Week 6 Oct. 13, 1:00pm ET

Fantasy Football Betting Tips for Week 6



(Remember, play at your own risk. Fantasy Football is NUTS, and anything can happen)



-Most of the projected matchups this week are much closer



-This week Krixes holds a decent point projection over helax. Both teams are dealing with late injuries to their RBs, and are looking to the bench for help. Lineups aren't 100% set yet.



-Two of the top teams face off with Liontology holding a decent projection over undefeated Bullet Club. Bullet Club just lost Nabers for the second consecutive week. Luckily Bullet has a deep bench.



-Chandler Heat and The DFW Rangers square off in closely projected matchup. Chandler has the slightest of projection leads, this will be a 50/50.



-2cheeks and a soda squares off against PHATV this week. While the lineups aren't officially set, this projects to be close to a 50/50 matchup.



-Horsepower53 and The Observers have only a 1 projected point difference in this matchup. Another 50/50 toss up.



-Nacho Man and BoomBox both look to get back on track this week. As of now there is only a 5 point projection difference in this 50/50 matchup.



-Emog1 has the points on the board, and might have the biggest projection difference this week against Dumpster Fire. Emog1 is sitting pretty after Tyler Lockett having a big TNF game.



-Louisiana Mud Dogs is riding high off his razor close victory over his arch rival helax. He now faces his fellow vbookie partner in Dillydilly. Mud Dogs has a very slight projection advantage after DK laid eggs all over the field thursday night. This is another 50/50 matchup