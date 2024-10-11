VBookie Fantasy Football Week 6 Oct. 13, 1:00pm ET

Fantasy Football Betting Tips for Week 6

(Remember, play at your own risk. Fantasy Football is NUTS, and anything can happen)

-Most of the projected matchups this week are much closer

-This week Krixes holds a decent point projection over helax. Both teams are dealing with late injuries to their RBs, and are looking to the bench for help. Lineups aren't 100% set yet.

-Two of the top teams face off with Liontology holding a decent projection over undefeated Bullet Club. Bullet Club just lost Nabers for the second consecutive week. Luckily Bullet has a deep bench.

-Chandler Heat and The DFW Rangers square off in closely projected matchup. Chandler has the slightest of projection leads, this will be a 50/50.

-2cheeks and a soda squares off against PHATV this week. While the lineups aren't officially set, this projects to be close to a 50/50 matchup.

-Horsepower53 and The Observers have only a 1 projected point difference in this matchup. Another 50/50 toss up.

-Nacho Man and BoomBox both look to get back on track this week. As of now there is only a 5 point projection difference in this 50/50 matchup.

-Emog1 has the points on the board, and might have the biggest projection difference this week against Dumpster Fire. Emog1 is sitting pretty after Tyler Lockett having a big TNF game.

-Louisiana Mud Dogs is riding high off his razor close victory over his arch rival helax. He now faces his fellow vbookie partner in Dillydilly. Mud Dogs has a very slight projection advantage after DK laid eggs all over the field thursday night. This is another 50/50 matchup
 
i cant lie
proud of myself putting out a pretty good team while we are in a chiefs bye week
in the past this was a big problem for me

btw if i still loose i will be a sad puppy for atleast 48 hours haha
 
I even benched Caleb to show dominance
 
Krixes said:
Man, I just woke up from a 9 hour sleep session. I haven't slept that long in years. Caleb having himself a game...
Click to expand...
I wish I could sleep like that :(
 
helax said:
I wish I could sleep like that :(
Click to expand...
I never sleep like that. I was really blitzed last night, and basically fell into a sleep coma. I woke up and my cat had me pinned down in the bed, so I just kept sleeping...😀
 
