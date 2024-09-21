vBookie Fantasy Football Week 3 1:00pm ET 9.22

Betting Tips:
-Liontology has the best chance for victory going by the odds but neither team has any current points on the board. Points on the board trumps all and any projections.

-Krixes team is in shambles losing Deebo, Love, Engram. I'm a slight underdog so I couldn't really change the line. Wouldn't reccomend betting on me

-Bullet Club has points on the board and is the second best favorite this week.

-Nacho Man and helax are in a tight battle. Winner has to make a baby, loser has to raise it @KDR by RNC

-Undefeated and defending Champion Mud Dogs has a slight advantage over 2cheeks

-Emog1 has a slight advantage this week as well....
 
Last edited:
Krixes said:
Betting Tips:
-Liontology has the best chance for victory going by the odds but neither team has any current points on the board. Points on the board trumps all and any projections.

-Krixes team is in shambles losing Deebo, Love, Engram. I'm a slight underdog so I couldn't really change the line. Wouldn't reccomend betting on me

-Bullet Club has points on the board and is the second best favorite this week.

-Nacho Man and helax are in a tight battle. Winner has to make a baby, loser has to raise it @KDR by RNC

-Undefeated and defending Champion Mud Dogs has a slight advantage over 2cheeks

-Emog1 has a slight advantage this week as well....
Click to expand...
This is great!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Krixes
  • Sportsbook Event
Vbookie Fantasy Football 9.8.24 1:00pm ET
Replies
12
Views
325
emog2
emog2
Krixes
  • Sportsbook Event
vBookie Fantasy Football Week 2 1:00pm ET 9.15.24
Replies
10
Views
244
Krixes
Krixes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,849
Messages
56,219,862
Members
175,112
Latest member
darcandkharg

Share this page

Back
Top