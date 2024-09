vBookie Fantasy Football Week 3 1:00pm ET 9.22

Betting Tips:-Liontology has the best chance for victory going by the odds but neither team has any current points on the board. Points on the board trumps all and any projections.-Krixes team is in shambles losing Deebo, Love, Engram. I'm a slight underdog so I couldn't really change the line. Wouldn't reccomend betting on me-Bullet Club has points on the board and is the second best favorite this week.-Nacho Man and helax are in a tight battle. Winner has to make a baby, loser has to raise it @KDR by RNC -Undefeated and defending Champion Mud Dogs has a slight advantage over 2cheeks-Emog1 has a slight advantage this week as well....