Week 9 Betting Tips

(NOT ALL THE LINEUPS ARE SET YET. BET AT YOUR OWN RISK..-Krixes vs Boombox is almost a 50/50 point projection-DFW Rangers has 30 points on the board, and a slight projection advantage over streaking helax-Dillydilly has the points on the board but is at a slight points projection against 1st place Bullet Club-Chandler Heat should have a slight points advantage over dumpster fire. Dumpster hasn't set his lineup but should be fine once he does.-2cheeks and a soda and Horsepower53 are in a 50/50 matchup-Nacho Man has a few points on the board and a points advantage over emog1 this week-Louisiana Mud Dogs holds a decent points projection over PHATV this week. This is a good spot for KDR-Liontology holds a points projection over The Observers. Liontology also had Davante Adams on TNF.