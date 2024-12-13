vBookie Fantasy Football " Playoff Edition" Week 15 -- Dec. 14, 1:00pm ET

Betting Tips Playoff Edition
(Warning-Betting on FF may be hazardous to your health)

-This is BEST OF THE BEST. Only 8 teams survived, the other 8 teams clearly lost, and shall not be mentioned.

-Krixes (7-7) snuck into the playoffs to play #1 Seed Bullet Club (13-1). BC has the points advantage in this one, and his team is just better tbh..

-Chandler Heat (9-5) and Emog1 (10-4) are banging in out in this close battle. Both teams could easily win the ship. Emog1 has a slight points advantage

-Louisiana Mud Dogs finished with an impressive record of (12-2), he faces off with DFW Rangers (7-7). LMD hold a nice points projection in this matchup.

-Liontology (10-4) has been hit by the injury bug as he faces off with red hot Dillydilly (9-5). This is a 50/50 matchup...
 
Damn we got a family brawl in the first round!!
 
Take me to victory BakeGoat. <Prem974>


only thing good about last nights game was my guy actually got his fantasy points
 
