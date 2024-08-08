WADA statement on Reuters story exposing USADA scheme in contravention of World Anti-Doping Code The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) responds to a Reuters story of 7 August 2024 exposing a scheme whereby the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) allowed athletes who had doped, to compete for years, in at least one case without ever publishing or sanctioning their anti-doping rule violations, in...

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) says U.S. agency USADA broke the global code by letting several athletes it had caught between 2011 and 2014 violating drugs rules go undercover and keep on competing without prosecution in exchange for information on other violatorsUSADA says the tactic is necessary and allowed, and wants to keep using it. WADA says it is against its code and that athletes caught breaking doping rules should not get to line up in races, potentially winning prize money and medals, without first being publicly prosecuted and sanctioned."WADA is now aware of at least three cases where athletes who had committed serious anti-doping rule violations were allowed to continue to compete for years while they acted as undercover agents for USADA_________________________________________________________________Follow the rules of no roid accusations against athletes without proof, but dang that's a spicy story to drop since there was so much proof USADA admitted to doing it for at least 3 atheltes and wants to continue doing it. Which means this happened as a regular order of business for them.