News USADA allowed athletes who failed drug tests to not be suspended or reported if they snitched on others

HockeyBjj

HockeyBjj

Putting on the foil
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 26, 2012
Messages
31,215
Reaction score
39,733

www.wada-ama.org

WADA statement on Reuters story exposing USADA scheme in contravention of World Anti-Doping Code

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) responds to a Reuters story of 7 August 2024 exposing a scheme whereby the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) allowed athletes who had doped, to compete for years, in at least one case without ever publishing or sanctioning their anti-doping rule violations, in...
www.wada-ama.org www.wada-ama.org

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) says U.S. agency USADA broke the global code by letting several athletes it had caught between 2011 and 2014 violating drugs rules go undercover and keep on competing without prosecution in exchange for information on other violators

USADA says the tactic is necessary and allowed, and wants to keep using it. WADA says it is against its code and that athletes caught breaking doping rules should not get to line up in races, potentially winning prize money and medals, without first being publicly prosecuted and sanctioned.

"WADA is now aware of at least three cases where athletes who had committed serious anti-doping rule violations were allowed to continue to compete for years while they acted as undercover agents for USADA
_________________________________________________________________

Follow the rules of no roid accusations against athletes without proof, but dang that's a spicy story to drop since there was so much proof USADA admitted to doing it for at least 3 atheltes and wants to continue doing it. Which means this happened as a regular order of business for them.
 
Yoel was one for sure. Who else? Jon Jones is another guarantee.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WoozyFailGuy
News Irina Alekseeva suspended one year by CSAD for failed drug test (Testosterone). USADA Failed to report.
2 3
Replies
43
Views
3K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,652
Messages
55,998,180
Members
175,028
Latest member
carlosjr107

Share this page

Back
Top