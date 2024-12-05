USADA exposed for allowing athletes to cheat in secret.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) responds to a Reuters story of 7 August 2024 exposing a scheme whereby the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) allowed athletes who had doped, to compete for years, in at least one case without ever publishing or sanctioning their anti-doping rule violations, in direct contravention of the World Anti-Doping Code and USADA’s own rules.

Contrary to the claims made by USADA, WADA did not sign off on this practice of permitting drug cheats to compete for years on the promise that they would try to obtain incriminating evidence against others.

Within the Code there is a provision whereby an athlete who provides substantial assistance can subsequently apply to have a proportion of their period of ineligibility suspended. However, there is a clear process for that, which does not involve allowing those who have cheated to continue to compete while they may or may not gather incriminating evidence against others and while they could retain a performance-enhancement effect from the substances they took. When WADA eventually found out about this non-compliant practice in 2021, many years after it had started, it immediately instructed USADA to desist.

WADA is now aware of at least three cases where athletes who had committed serious anti-doping rule violations were allowed to continue to compete for years while they acted as undercover agents for USADA, without it notifying WADA and without there being any provision allowing such a practice under the Code or USADA’s own rules.

No shit that usada was/is corrupt. The biggest running joke is thinking that era means more than the ones prior due to "drug testing"....

People actually out there thinking if you don't get caught by USADA, it must mean you're competing clean....lol
 
Just a few pictograms. And clomiphene, absurd T/E ratios, nonexistent prescriptions and what not.
They surely got to the bottom of this.
 
This was always going to happen. Drug testing costs money. It doesn't produce money. It's another gimmick in a circus act.

When drug testing was first being discussed, the issue of having fights removed from a card unexpectantly was a big concern, for all parties.

Even BJ Penn, who was one the first UFC guys calling for extra testing was concerned about it. He was willing to hold the release of results until after the bout.

“This isn’t an amateur sport. What I expressed to VADA was that results need to be released after the fight, but VADA wants to do it before the fight, and I said, ‘I’m not trying to put the UFC’s fight in danger by doing that.’ I said, ‘What’s the problem? Let’s do the results after the fight.'”

When it came to big name fighters, UFC needed an emergency button to let them get by to protect their shows, and who ever they were paying to do the tests was going say "Okay thanks boss"- Or UFC wasn't going to do the deal for extra testing.
 
Obviously.

The "scientist" who barely passed his PhD and didn't publish, Scumbag Eichner, is now a UFC employee. His pulsing science was garbage. The obviously explanation was that Jon Jones was abusing Turinabol the whole time.

The private branch of USADA is for profit. Obviously they are going to work with the UFC to make things look legitimate but ultimately it's a business and I'm sure the UFC paid them to allow athletes to continue fighting despite pissing hot.
 
Is this a secret?

They allowed Brock to smash Hunto's brains in while juiced to the gills, and they allowed Jones to fight DC and Hus the 2nd time while pulsing his tits off.
 
every person that has responded to this thread so far is illiterate.
 
Do we have those three athletes names?
 
But, but, but...

USADA was the paragon of clean sport and now that they aren't in the mix it's all going to be the wild West... at least that's the narrative here.

Anyone that ever believed USADA wasn't shady apparently doesn't pay attention to world wide drug testing agency related corruption. Why would USADA be any different?

This is also no surprise if you've paid any attention over the last decade. Jones whole case supposedly got shortened because he agreed to assist. This is all previously known, although perhaps not thru as reputable sources.
 
That's why Jones is the GOAT! They only caught him to ruin his legacy!
 
