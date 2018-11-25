https://www-m.cnn.com/2018/11/25/us...ntry-closed/index.html?r=https://www.cnn.com/
Weird, we were told not to worry because this wouldn’t happen at the US border.
(CNN) — US Customs and Border Protection has closed road and pedestrian bridges in both directions at the San Ysidro port of entry, one of the largest land border crossings between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.
The closures come as around 500 migrants overwhelmed federal and local Mexican police blockades and rushed toward the US border near Tijuana, Mexico.
Weird, we were told not to worry because this wouldn’t happen at the US border.