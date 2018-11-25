Crime US shuts down major San Diego port of entry as migrants rush border

R

rokzilla

Jul 8, 2017
https://www-m.cnn.com/2018/11/25/us...ntry-closed/index.html?r=https://www.cnn.com/

(CNN) — US Customs and Border Protection has closed road and pedestrian bridges in both directions at the San Ysidro port of entry, one of the largest land border crossings between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.
The closures come as around 500 migrants overwhelmed federal and local Mexican police blockades and rushed toward the US border near Tijuana, Mexico.
Weird, we were told not to worry because this wouldn’t happen at the US border.
 
Lord Coke said:
Yup this is going to be horrible. The 805 is shut down. Everything is going to be a mess around here for a couple days.
I can just imagine the mess.

Good time to own a company making concertina wire.
 
Was just going to post this.

AP reporting US border patrol lobbed tear gas canisters into Mexico.
 
The Damage has already been done. Arnold Shwarz let thousands of illegals in already
 
Damn on Sunday when lots of people go to Mexico for the holiday weekend.

<{cruzshake}>
 
Interesting image from Fox article on the subject:
694940094001_5967922930001_5967926488001-vs.jpg
 
I'm hearing tear gas has been used on some migrants
 
Can someone link that old thread about Tijuana whorehouses with google maps? I'm trying to get home but the traffic sucks here in Tijuana right now.
 


I'm not watching but this is live right now.
 
dontsnitch said:
Source?
You don't need a source during Arnold the Governators reign so many illegal mexicans were coming to California. He even let them get CA drivers licenses at the DMV... damage has already been done.
 
volodya said:
Can someone link that old thread about Tijuana whorehouses with google maps? I'm trying to get home but the traffic sucks here in Tijuana right now.
Look for the big arch in the sky. Go there, it is all just north of it.
 
