Her “coyote” postponed it for a few days because of a flare-up in violence among Mexican drug cartels that control migrants’ routes to the United States, but she is undeterred.





“I want to go there, because here there are no opportunities, even though Mom says that I’ll suffer what Blanca did,” Glendy said as she sat with her mother, Filomena Crisóstomo, in their tidy dirt-floor courtyard. “I’d like to have a house, help my family and get ahead.”



Most come from tiny hamlets in the predominantly Indigenous Western Highlands. Daily wages top out around the equivalent of $9, far below the supposed legal minimum. In tiny plots of brittle clay soil — often the only collateral for loans to pay smugglers’ fees that can reach $20,000 — many families grow corn and beans to eat.







Little else sprouts from the steep mountainsides except for the exuberantly decorated, multi-story concrete homes built with remittances from loved ones in the United States — constant reminders of what's possible if only one makes it "to the north." Tens of thousands of youths from this region would rather take deadly risks — even repeatedly — than stay behind where they see no future. Blanca's fatal journey was her third attempt to reach the U.S.

A home built with migrant remittances stands in the Loma Linda hamlet of Comitancillo, Guatemala, Monday, March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)









It took less than a week after the remains from the Camargo massacre were returned to Comitancillo for



In the small town of Comitancillo, two murals serve as a different reminder — they're memorials to the nearly two dozen local migrants who died in recent mass tragedies. They either asphyxiated in the trailer in San Antonio, Texas, in June 2022, or were shot and set afire by rogue police officers in Camargo, Mexico, in January 2021.It took less than a week after the remains from the Camargo massacre were returned to Comitancillo for burial before the first surviving family member left for the U.S.And with a 17-year-old boy who made it to Florida this winter, now at least one relative has migrated from nearly all of the families since the massacre, said the Rev. José Luis González, a priest with the Jesuit Migration Network. The lone exception was an older man whose family was already north of the border; he died trying to make it back after being deported, González said.

A list of young migrants who died asphyxiated in 2022 in a smuggler’s trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, covers a wall in their hometown of Comitancillo, Guatemala, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Tens of thousands of youth from this region would rather take deadly risks, even repeatedly, than stay behind where they see no future. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Indigenous women attend a support group during an event organized by the Jesuit Migrant Network that provides support to the relatives of migrants who died trying to reach the U.S. in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Monday, March 18, 2024. Many families credit the Jesuit group for being the only institution that has stayed by their side, regularly traveling to Comitancillo to provide legal updates as well as psychological, humanitarian, and pastoral assistance. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

A portrait of Aracely Marroquín Coronado, who died in 2022 alongside 50 other migrants, asphyxiated in a smuggler’s trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, hangs inside a relatives’ home in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Children run past a mural memorializing 19 locals who were shot and burned in Camargo, Mexico, as they attempted to migrate to the U.S., in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Children run past a mural memorializing 19 locals who were shot and burned in Camargo, Mexico, as they attempted to migrate to the U.S., in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)















