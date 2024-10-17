Elections UK Labour staff head to America to campaign for Kamala Harris

Staff of Labour, the political party currently running the UK and jailing nationals for social media posts about illegal immigration, are heading to America to campaign on behalf of Kamala Harris.

Americans, what's your thoughts on the UK party of censorship and pro-illegal immigration advocating for Kamala Harris?

 
Maybe we can drop the pretence that all the different countries have independent governments now. No need to colour them all in different colours on the map.
 
For those unaware of Labour staff, here's one a few months back calling for the throats to be cut of those expressing their anger at little girls being slaughtered.

 
Croo67 said:
Americans, what's your thoughts on the UK party of censorship and pro-illegal immigration advocating for Kamala Harris?
Whatever hastens a one government world where Western Civilization is destroyed, I'm all for it
 
Croo67 said:
For those unaware of Labour staff, here's one a few months back calling for the throats to be cut of those expressing their anger at little girls being slaughtered.

A local councillor being in any way important is a bit of a stretch.
 
{<jordan}


Members of a foreign political party announcing that they're campaigning for a US presidential candidate sounds a lot like the "foreign election interference" that dems cry about when they imagine someone is criticizing their candidate. However, I fully support the open borders party of a conquered country coming here to remind swing voters that our failed border czar is the candidate who best represents their agenda.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
A local councillor being in any way important is a bit of a stretch.
The offer would apply to him, given he's a Labour member of staff.

He also hasn't got a criminal record, despite advocating for the mass slitting of throats during a time where mothers are getting 30+ months for moaning about open borders, so would be free to enter America.
 
Croo67 said:
The offer would apply to him, given he's a Labour member of staff.

He also hasn't got a criminal record, despite advocating for the mass slitting of throats during a time where mothers are getting 30+ months for moaning about open borders, so would be free to enter America.
Well sure he can go if he's allowed. If it gets him out of the UK for a bit it sounds like a win for us.

Edit - he has been charged and has a trial date set btw so he probably can't actually go
 
Lycandroid said:
I hope you are trolling
He must be.

Mentally unwell people haven't yet been manipulated into droning on about how good a one world government would be. I imagine that'll be for next year.
 
