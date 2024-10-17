Croo67
Staff of Labour, the political party currently running the UK and jailing nationals for social media posts about illegal immigration, are heading to America to campaign on behalf of Kamala Harris.
Americans, what's your thoughts on the UK party of censorship and pro-illegal immigration advocating for Kamala Harris?
