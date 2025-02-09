  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Elections UK Health Minister Andrew Gwynne suspended after 'Trigger Me Timbers' misogynistic, racist and Anti-Semitic WhatsApp group exposed in Labour Party

Health minister Andrew Gwynne

960x0.jpg


has been sacked [suspended] by the Prime Minister

Italy_Britain_97590.jpg


over 'badly misjudged comments' sent on a WhatsApp group.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the Labour MP for Gorton and Denton sent antisemitic slights and joked about a constituent being 'mown down' by a truck.

In another message, he also reportedly wrote that he hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon have 'croaked it' after she asked a councillor, who shared the message in the group, about her bins.

He also reportedly posted sexist comments about Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner

c6bb83d08cc2b95766b0850b61166519Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNzM5MTgzMzUw-2.78649371.jpg


and racist remarks about Labour MP Diane Abbott.

4dcefad397eb7e9fecc4161c6d76247b35c5345dd4ed875c8f1c755ddce776e8_3972114.jpg


The messages were shared in a WhatsApp group called Trigger Me Timbers, which he shares with more than a dozen Labour councillors, party officials and at least one other MP, the newspaper reported.



A Labour spokesperson said: “Andrew Gwynne has been administratively suspended as a member of the Labour Party. We are investigating comments made in this WhatsApp group in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures. Swift action will be taken if individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.”
 


Currently live. Nigel already spoke.
 
