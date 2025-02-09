Health minister Andrew Gwynnehas been sacked [suspended] by the Prime Ministerover 'badly misjudged comments' sent on a WhatsApp group.The Mail on Sunday reported that the Labour MP for Gorton and Denton sent antisemitic slights and joked about a constituent being 'mown down' by a truck.In another message, he also reportedly wrote that he hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon have 'croaked it' after she asked a councillor, who shared the message in the group, about her bins.He also reportedly posted sexist comments about Deputy Prime Minister Angela Raynerand racist remarks about Labour MP Diane Abbott.The messages were shared in a WhatsApp group called Trigger Me Timbers, which he shares with more than a dozen Labour councillors, party officials and at least one other MP, the newspaper reported.A Labour spokesperson said: “Andrew Gwynne has been administratively suspended as a member of the Labour Party. We are investigating comments made in this WhatsApp group in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures. Swift action will be taken if individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.”