International UK courts set to be very busy on day of President Trump’s inauguration

Croo67

Croo67

The trial of Axel Rudakubana, the ‘Welsh choir boy’ who collected al Qaeda terror attack manuals and went on to slaughter girls at a dance class, has been moved to the same date as the president’s inauguration.

Ricky Jones, Labour - the party currently running the UK - councillor, has also had his trial moved to this date. He was arrested after calling for everyone and anyone questioning mass illegal migration to have their throats ‘cut’.

And to top off a very busy day, will be the trial of Anthony Esan, who stabbed a British soldier - in uniform - over 70 times just outside of London.

What a coincidence that all these trials have fallen on a day that’ll be dominated by news about President Trump!

Thoughts?

 
Three trials scheduled for probably the first sitting day of the year!? Sacre bleu!
 
