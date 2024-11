hernandez went from even to -200? jeez i was hoping to get him as a dog. seems too wide. will play the mongolian.



kiru singh sahota is a great bet at +odds. I thought his opponent lost his last fight.



quang le looked great in his ufc debut despite losing. long xiao is looking better than ever, but I feel like he's plateauing. quang le at +odds is clear right side.



Motta sucks and Maheshate isn't chinny. will pay the juice on maheshate.



figgy +280 is ridiculously wide. yan should be no bigger than -200 here.



wang/fernandes -2.5 rounds is currently +135... i assume wang ITD is going to end up like -200...