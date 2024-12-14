Izzy vs Imavov could be a really boring fight
Magomedov vs Page could be as well.
Magomedov likes to stay at kicking range, with a high output there. Which Page will not give him.
Because he stays outside even more with some bursts inbetween.
I see Page outpointing Magomedov to a decision. Of course you got the highlight reel chance with Page.
It will be way better fight than Page vs Garry though.
UFC wants Nassourdine Abdoulazimovitch Imavov for the french market.
With his dagestan base, he could also always fight in Abu Dhabi