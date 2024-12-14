Izzy vs Imavov could be a really boring fight



Magomedov vs Page could be as well.

Magomedov likes to stay at kicking range, with a high output there. Which Page will not give him.

Because he stays outside even more with some bursts inbetween.



I see Page outpointing Magomedov to a decision. Of course you got the highlight reel chance with Page.

It will be way better fight than Page vs Garry though.





UFC wants Nassourdine Abdoulazimovitch Imavov for the french market .

With his dagestan base, he could also always fight in Abu Dhabi