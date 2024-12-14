News UFC Fight Night Saudi: Adesanya vs Imavov

Izzy vs Imavov could be a really boring fight

Magomedov vs Page could be as well.
Magomedov likes to stay at kicking range, with a high output there. Which Page will not give him.
Because he stays outside even more with some bursts inbetween.

I see Page outpointing Magomedov to a decision. Of course you got the highlight reel chance with Page.
It will be way better fight than Page vs Garry though.


UFC wants Nassourdine Abdoulazimovitch Imavov for the french market.
With his dagestan base, he could also always fight in Abu Dhabi
 
Good fights, Izzy needs a step down to get back in the grove. Hopefully Page / Mag gives us a high light KO!
 
It being a Saudi card is much bigger than your typical fight night. They've been there only once and IIRC the Saudis basically told them to GTFO til they had put together a better card that time. Try some positivity brosefs

I think the Imavov fight will be good.
 
Two matchups you'll want to make sure you tune in for but shouldn't be surprised if they turn out to be dull fights
 
I love those fights. Might not be violent but I'm all for techincal striking.
 
Looks like the UFC is ready to use Izzy to build new contenders when the logical thing to do was DDP vs Khamzhat and Izzy vs Strickland 2.

Kind of shocking to be honest.
 
Izzy’s first non title match since Anderson Silva in February of 2019

Think Izzy probably cruises to a UD win
 
Khabib got spooked and got out early.

Izzy going thru the all the stages of a Champ fighter.
 
UFC definitely doesn't care about Imavov that much. They already have French & Russian stars, they aren't dying to have one at the top of every division.

This is far from "serving up" Adesanya to Imavov lol. It's one of the best matchups they could justify making for Izzy at this point given the available options. They would probably prefer for Izzy to win if they had that power given his level of popularity.

If they were really looking to put him in a fight he's more likely to lose, they would've had him fight Caio Borralho instead.
 
