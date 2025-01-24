If Imavov beats Adesanya

JoeRowe said: Will be deserving to jump Khamzat for #1 contender at MW?



Maybe do Imavov vs Khamzat in the summer? Maybe let Imavov sit & get the winner of a potential late-summer title fight between the Champ & Khamzat?



Where does a potential Imavov win over Izzy place him in the MW pecking order?

honestly if Imavov wins his next fight, or if caio gets a win in the meantime, either one of them should be ahead of khamzat in my opinion. Khamzat has one relevant win at MW -- it's a great one, sure, but Caio and imavov have been putting in work for a long ass time now.I think we all know that khamzat will be next, regardless, though.