If Imavov beats Adesanya

Will be deserving to jump Khamzat for #1 contender at MW?

Maybe do Imavov vs Khamzat in the summer? Maybe let Imavov sit & get the winner of a potential late-summer title fight between the Champ & Khamzat?

Where does a potential Imavov win over Izzy place him in the MW pecking order?
 
Khamzat is getting the next title shot.. there is no way around it.

Imavov can fight DDP vs Strickland loser I guess.


Edit: Oh also.. .is Izzy loses vs Imavov he was never that good, he was overhyped and was never Danas friend of course.
 
Caio vs Imavov winner against DDP after he defends his title against Khamzat
 
If imavov beats adesanya thats 3 losses in a row

He'd be fighting on undercards from there on out. I wouldn't be surprised if he retires.
 
humdizzle said:
If imavov beats adesanya thats 3 losses in a row

He'd be fighting on undercards from there on out. I wouldn't be surprised if he retires.
Fight Usman who is on a 3 fight losing skid himself. Loser goes back to Nigeria.
 
Imavov looked like trash vs Strickland. If he loses it's more that Izzy is falling off a cliff IMO.

Whittaker on the other hand has looked very good other than DDP and Borz.

Borz is still next
 
JoeRowe said:
Will be deserving to jump Khamzat for #1 contender at MW?

Maybe do Imavov vs Khamzat in the summer? Maybe let Imavov sit & get the winner of a potential late-summer title fight between the Champ & Khamzat?

Where does a potential Imavov win over Izzy place him in the MW pecking order?
honestly if Imavov wins his next fight, or if caio gets a win in the meantime, either one of them should be ahead of khamzat in my opinion. Khamzat has one relevant win at MW -- it's a great one, sure, but Caio and imavov have been putting in work for a long ass time now.

I think we all know that khamzat will be next, regardless, though.
 
JoeRowe said:
Will be deserving to jump Khamzat for #1 contender at MW?

Maybe do Imavov vs Khamzat in the summer? Maybe let Imavov sit & get the winner of a potential late-summer title fight between the Champ & Khamzat?

Where does a potential Imavov win over Izzy place him in the MW pecking order?
Nah, Chimaev next but if Imavov wins, he can contend for the belt towards the end of the year. I think he'll fair well against Adesanya but will just fall short.
 
