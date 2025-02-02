Kowboy On Sherdog
Israel Adesanya Reflects on 'Thrill and Agony' of Loss to Nassourdine Imavov
It wasn’t what Israel Adesanya envisioned as he prepared to regain momentum in his Ultimate Fighting Championship career.
The former middleweight champion suffered his third consecutive defeat in the UFC Saudi Arabia headliner, falling to Nassourdine Imavov via second-round technical knockout on Saturday at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While “The Last Stylebender” appeared poised to return to form against a rising contender, it wasn’t meant to be.
“Disappointed,” Adesanya said on the ESPN post-fight show. “I hate disappointing my fans and my team. My team’s still proud of me for the work that I put into this. It’s just the thrill and agony.”
According to Adesanya, only those entrenched in the sport will truly understand what it means to be on wrong side of such a defeat. Those who haven’t competed will only be left to speculate.
“I don’t think it’s for them to know. You have to really be in it to know,” Adesanya said. “It’s only a privilege only few will ever get to this point and understand. To be able to feel something so great, but also feel something so deep and so – ugh. Again, it’s a f—king lovely game, but it’s a stupid game at the same time.”
For a round, things were going well for Adesanya, as he controlled the range and relied on his usual arsenal of strikes to keep Imavov at bay. That changed early in the second stanza, when Imavov found his opening to land a fight-altering right hand. The Frenchman unloaded with a barrage of punches from there to force a stoppage just 30 seconds into the period. It’s the fourth straight win for Imavov, who used the signature triumph to campaign for a 185-pound title shot.
“He must be excited to beat a guy like me,” Adesanya said. “But again, I felt good. Round 1, I was in control of everything. In hindsight, maybe I should have taken some time. I just didn’t want him to rest because I knew he was tired. I didn’t want him to rest. But again, [hindsight is] 20/20.”
Adesanya competed in his 14th UFC main event on Saturday, and the vast majority of those outings have been title bouts. While he no longer resides at the top of the division he once ruled, he remains one of the promotion’s biggest names. However, the Nigerian-born Kiwi is currently uncertain what the future might hold for him.
“I don’t know,” Adesanya said. “I have to chill and then think about things. I’ll relax for a little bit, just help the teammates who have fights coming up and see what I want to do. I was going to do that anyway but now I’m forced to. Shout out to Nassourdine for that.”
