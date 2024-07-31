Dillydilly
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 10,519
- Reaction score
- 27,197
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov Props and Parlays + Tapology Contest 12pm ET 8-3. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you
AS_Ditcheva+UmarN+Cruz
Dakota Ditcheva -370 (PFL, Friday after 9 PM ET)
Umar Nurmagomedov -274
Isaac Pitbull Cruz -400 (box)
1.17
TXstriker1
Goltsov -275
Billiostenniy -166
Popov -295
Brooks -1000
Gasanov -1000
Nurmagomedov -300
Figuredo -142
9.53
TXstriker2
Madrimov +500
Ruiz Jr -300
Morell -2500
8.32
Doughie#1
Muzakhanov - 190
Kutateladze - 215
Chiesa - 571
Dumas - 215
2.85
AS_Over8.5&NotSandy
NOT Sandhagen ITD -699
The Dream Madrimov vs. Budrick Crawford OVER 8.5 rounds -220 (box)
.66
AS_DumasBulletNOTDecisionating
Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin does NOT go to decision -190
Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk does NOT go to decision -225
1.20
Battle of Tapology #1
Sherdogger AppliedScience vs Random Bum "RickAvacado"
Battle of Tapology #2
Sherdogger TXstriker vs Random Bum "TheLastSamuRy"
Battle of Tapology #3
Sherdogger Helax vs Random Bum "jonjonesburner"
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you
AS_Ditcheva+UmarN+Cruz
Dakota Ditcheva -370 (PFL, Friday after 9 PM ET)
Umar Nurmagomedov -274
Isaac Pitbull Cruz -400 (box)
1.17
TXstriker1
Goltsov -275
Billiostenniy -166
Popov -295
Brooks -1000
Gasanov -1000
Nurmagomedov -300
Figuredo -142
9.53
TXstriker2
Madrimov +500
Ruiz Jr -300
Morell -2500
8.32
Doughie#1
Muzakhanov - 190
Kutateladze - 215
Chiesa - 571
Dumas - 215
2.85
AS_Over8.5&NotSandy
NOT Sandhagen ITD -699
The Dream Madrimov vs. Budrick Crawford OVER 8.5 rounds -220 (box)
.66
AS_DumasBulletNOTDecisionating
Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin does NOT go to decision -190
Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk does NOT go to decision -225
1.20
Battle of Tapology #1
Sherdogger AppliedScience vs Random Bum "RickAvacado"
Battle of Tapology #2
Sherdogger TXstriker vs Random Bum "TheLastSamuRy"
Battle of Tapology #3
Sherdogger Helax vs Random Bum "jonjonesburner"
Last edited: