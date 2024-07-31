UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov Props and Parlays + Tapology Contest 12pm ET 8-3

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov Props and Parlays + Tapology Contest 12pm ET 8-3. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you

AS_Ditcheva+UmarN+Cruz
Dakota Ditcheva -370 (PFL, Friday after 9 PM ET)
Umar Nurmagomedov -274
Isaac Pitbull Cruz -400 (box)
1.17

TXstriker1
Goltsov -275
Billiostenniy -166
Popov -295
Brooks -1000
Gasanov -1000
Nurmagomedov -300
Figuredo -142
9.53

TXstriker2
Madrimov +500
Ruiz Jr -300
Morell -2500
8.32

Doughie#1
Muzakhanov - 190
Kutateladze - 215
Chiesa - 571
Dumas - 215
2.85
AS_Over8.5&NotSandy
NOT Sandhagen ITD -699
The Dream Madrimov vs. Budrick Crawford OVER 8.5 rounds -220 (box)
.66

AS_DumasBulletNOTDecisionating
Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin does NOT go to decision -190
Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk does NOT go to decision -225
1.20



Battle of Tapology #1

Sherdogger AppliedScience vs Random Bum "RickAvacado"

111167-4256197.png
111167-4272334.png


Battle of Tapology #2

Sherdogger TXstriker vs Random Bum "TheLastSamuRy"

111167-4282204.png
111167-4279448.png



Battle of Tapology #3

Sherdogger Helax vs Random Bum "jonjonesburner"

111167-4283817.png
111167-4264351.png



 
AppliedScience said:
AS_Ditcheva+UmarN+Cruz
Dakota Ditcheva -500 (PFL, Friday after 9 PM ET)
Umar Nurmagomedov -274
Isaac Pitbull Cruz -400 (box)
1.05




YES.
Will be available if needed.


temp-umarnnnnnnn2024-08.png
added the parlay, drop your tap card when done 👍 and got better odds on Dakota -370
 
AS_Over8.5&NotSandy
NOT Sandhagen ITD -699
The Dream Madrimov vs. Budrick Crawford OVER 8.5 rounds -220 (box)
.66

AS_DumasBulletNOTDecisionating
Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin does NOT go to decision -190
Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk does NOT go to decision -225
1.20

helax said:
That random tap card has no chance
Had better not. Although it could come down to TonyF vs. Chiesa 🤢
Both have dropped below CageWarriors entry level. Would like to see Chiesa knocked out of returning to any kind of desk for the near future. Regardless of the outcome, they will need to rematch in BKFC.

Dillydilly said:
drop your tap card
111167-4256197.png
 
