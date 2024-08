This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov Props and Parlays + Tapology Contest 12pm ET 8-3 . Please add to the discussion here.To Make a Parlay:Use one of these sites https://fightodds.io/ orBet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for BoxingThen Go to: https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ orAlternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.Any request, I can find the odds for youAS_Ditcheva+UmarN+CruzDakota Ditcheva -370 (PFL, Friday after 9 PM ET)Umar Nurmagomedov -274Isaac Pitbull Cruz -400 (box)1.17TXstriker1Goltsov -275Billiostenniy -166Popov -295Brooks -1000Gasanov -1000Nurmagomedov -300Figuredo -1429.53TXstriker2Madrimov +500Ruiz Jr -300Morell -25008.32Muzakhanov - 190Kutateladze - 215Chiesa - 571Dumas - 215NOT Sandhagen ITD -699The Dream Madrimov vs. Budrick Crawford OVER 8.5 rounds -220 (box)Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin does NOT go to decision -190Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk does NOT go to decision -225