UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira - Props, Parlays and Tapology Contest 6-15 7pm ET

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira - Props, Parlays and Tapology Contest 6-15 4pm ET. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you
Big Money?
David Benavidez Wins by TKO/KO or DQ -185
Gervonta Davis wins by TKO/KO or DQ -175
Josefine Knutsson wins -180
Florida Panthers Win +102
6.61
AS_PanthersAsuTatsuro
Florida Panthers +3.5 -1400 (NHL)
Asu Almabaev -420
Tatsuro Taira -175
1.08
Jyo 1
Asu Almabaev -500
Alex Perez/Tatsuro Taira -250 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.68
Jyo 2
Carli Judice +140
Melquizael Costa/Shayilan Nuerdanbieke -450 Fight starts round 2
1.99
Jyo 3
Nate Maness -450
Miles Johns -138
1.11
Jyo 4
Alex Perez +175
Asu Almabaev -140 wins inside distance
3.71
Jyo 5
Jeka Saragih -350
Nate Maness -275 wins inside distance
0.75
Jyo 6
Asu Almabaev -500
Jimmy Flick/Nate Maness -549 Fight doesn't go to decision
Jeka Saragih/Westin Wilson -715 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.62
BigFavs
Asu Almabaev -500
Nate Maness -450
Jeka Saragih -350
0.89
JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Alex Perez/Tatsuro Taira -250
Jeka Saragih/Westin Wilson -715
0.6
JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Jimmy Flick/Nate Maness -549
Asu Almabaev/Jose Johnson -205
0.76
KDR by RNC
Krixes
Helax.....
