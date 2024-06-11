  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira - Props, Parlays and Tapology Contest 6-15 7pm ET

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
10,070
Reaction score
25,655
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira - Props, Parlays and Tapology Contest 6-15 4pm ET. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you


Big Money?
David Benavidez Wins by TKO/KO or DQ -185
Gervonta Davis wins by TKO/KO or DQ -175
Josefine Knutsson wins -180
Florida Panthers Win +102
6.61

AS_PanthersAsuTatsuro
Florida Panthers +3.5 -1400 (NHL)
Asu Almabaev -420
Tatsuro Taira -175
1.08
Jyo 1
Asu Almabaev -500
Alex Perez/Tatsuro Taira -250 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.68

Jyo 2
Carli Judice +140
Melquizael Costa/Shayilan Nuerdanbieke -450 Fight starts round 2
1.99

Jyo 3
Nate Maness -450
Miles Johns -138
1.11

Jyo 4
Alex Perez +175
Asu Almabaev -140 wins inside distance
3.71

Jyo 5
Jeka Saragih -350
Nate Maness -275 wins inside distance
0.75

Jyo 6
Asu Almabaev -500
Jimmy Flick/Nate Maness -549 Fight doesn't go to decision
Jeka Saragih/Westin Wilson -715 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.62

BigFavs
Asu Almabaev -500
Nate Maness -450
Jeka Saragih -350
0.89

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Alex Perez/Tatsuro Taira -250
Jeka Saragih/Westin Wilson -715
0.6

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Jimmy Flick/Nate Maness -549
Asu Almabaev/Jose Johnson -205
0.76

KDR by RNC
111669-4183602.png
111002-4183636.png


Krixes

111669-4183749.png
111002-4183769.png


Helax.....
 
Last edited:
Dillydilly said:
Up for a triple threat Tapology contest? @Krixes @KDR by RNC and @helax

2 Events: UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira(MMA) and Davis vs. Martin(Boxing) post both tap cards picks

Winner gets 3 mil, 2nd place gets 1.5 mil, 3rd place NOTHING:(
Click to expand...
Triple threat hell in a cell against kdr
 
Dillydilly said:
Up for a triple threat Tapology contest? @Krixes @KDR by RNC and @helax

2 Events: UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira(MMA) and Davis vs. Martin(Boxing) post both tap cards picks

Winner gets 3 mil, 2nd place gets 1.5 mil, 3rd place NOTHING:(
Click to expand...
I'm down but winner gets 5 mil. 2nd place and 3rd get nothing ;)
 
Dillydilly said:
Up for a triple threat Tapology contest? @Krixes @KDR by RNC and @helax
Click to expand...

Tough competition. Looking forward to seeing who among them reaches the top.
Hopefully, they'll get their Tapology picks finalized and posted in a timely way 🕛
😏

KDR by RNC said:
Carli. I want her to win
Click to expand...

YES 🙌🏻
Figuring she can get it done as there has been more time to plan and prepare.
And your optimism seems to indicate everything has been going well leading up to this.
$
 
AS_Ikram+Carli
Ikram Aliskerov -900
Carli Judice +205
2.39

AS_Tagir+Asu+Tatsuro
Tagir Ulanbekov -205
Asu Almabaev -420
Tatsuro Taira -175
1.89

Dillydilly said:
iCarli
Ikram Aliskerov ITD -800
Carli Judice +180
Click to expand...

found better odds for you:

iCarli
Ikram Aliskerov ITD -650
Carli Judice +205
2.52

ikrammmmmmm2024.png


nassssssr2024.jpg


KDR by RNC said:
got Carli at +200 a few days ago
Click to expand...

$
Ikram and Carli are the two fighters of greatest interest for this UFC event.
Also, sorry for reducing her odds. I accidentally told people: "Carli trains with KDR by RNC" and so they rushed to put some money on her 🥊
 
Last edited:
Jyo 1
Asu Almabaev -500
Alex Perez/Tatsuro Taira -250 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.68

Jyo 2
Carli Judice +140
Melquizael Costa/Shayilan Nuerdanbieke -450 Fight starts round 2
1.99

Jyo 3
Nate Maness -450
Miles Johns -138
1.11

Jyo 4
Alex Perez +175
Asu Almabaev -140 wins inside distance
3.71

Jyo 5
Jeka Saragih -350
Nate Maness -275 wins inside distance
0.75

Jyo 6
Asu Almabaev -500
Jimmy Flick/Nate Maness -549 Fight doesn't go to decision
Jeka Saragih/Westin Wilson -715 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.62

BigFavs
Asu Almabaev -500
Nate Maness -450
Jeka Saragih -350
0.89

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Alex Perez/Tatsuro Taira -250
Jeka Saragih/Westin Wilson -715
0.6

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Jimmy Flick/Nate Maness -549
Asu Almabaev/Jose Johnson -205
0.76
 
Man, this card just got completely ruined imo.. It just hit me that Ikram wasn't fighting after the weight miss by Ulanbekov. Sadness consumed shortly afterwards...😢
 
Last edited:
AS_PanthersAsuTatsuro
Florida Panthers +3.5 -1400 (NHL)
Asu Almabaev -420
Tatsuro Taira -175
1.08


Krixes said:
Man, this card just got completely ruined imo.. It just hit me that Ikram wasn't fighting after the weight miss by Ulanbekov. Sadness consumed shortly afterwards...😢
Click to expand...
helax said:
The sadness does consume
Click to expand...

Carli getting a win will brighten things up 👊


And who knows what will happen to Khamzat?
Seems chronic health problems are breaking him down.

Somewhat wish Ikram simply had continued with the easy assignment for this event
but
if it's no longer possible that Khamzat is a future champion,
then it'd be great if Ikram fills that role.

Had viewed Ikram as potential future champion anyway, although figured it'd take a while. Not unreasonable, as MW is so weak except for the top few.
Now there is an easy way to find out if he is ready earlier than expected.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov Props, Parlay and Tapology 5pm ET 6-8
Replies
17
Views
682
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez - Props and Parlays 4pm ET 4-27
Replies
17
Views
1K
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot Props and Parlays 7pm ET 3-30
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
BFoe
BFoe
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura Props and Parlays + Tap Contest 4pm ET 3-16
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier Props and Parlays 6pm ET 6-1
2
Replies
28
Views
986
Jyodog
Jyodog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,492
Messages
55,695,819
Members
174,901
Latest member
Wat

Share this page

Back
Top