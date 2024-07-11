UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez- Props and Parlays 7pm ET 7-13

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
10,304
Reaction score
26,529
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez- Props and Parlays 7pm ET 7-13. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you


Dilly2
Jaron Ennis wins by TKO/KO or DQ -599
Gabriel Bonfim -300
.56

KDR 3 Piece
Christian Rodriguez -230
Josh Fremd -105
Evan Elder -410
2.48

The Soda
Dober vs Silva does not go the distance -310
JJ vs Kline over 1 1/2 rounds -910
Rose vs Tracy over 2 1/2 rounds -770
0.66

The Family Meal
Dober vs Silva does not go the distance -310
Bonfim vs Loosa does not go the distance -220
Christian Rodriguez -230
Montel Jackson -142
Josh Fremd -105
Evan Elder -410
10.42

Nova4
Jaron Ennis via KO -599
Raymond Muratalla win -800
Sky Nicolson win -1600
Khalil Coe win -1587
0.48

Jyo 1
Rose Namajunas -230
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius Fight starts round 3 -430
0.77

Jyo 2
Gabriel Bonfim -340
Abdul Razak Alhassan/Cody Brundage -435 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.59

Jyo 3
Evan Elder -410
Drew Dober/Jean Silva -310 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.65

Jyo 4
Abdul Razak Alhassan -170
Drew Dober +100
2.18

Jyo 5
Joshua Van -230
Muslim Salikhov/Santiago Ponzinibbio -145 Fight doesn't go to decision
1.42

Jyo 6
Montel Jackson -142
Jasmine Jasudavicius -120
2.12

Jyo 7
Van wins by decision -110
Jasudavicius wins by decision +150
3.77

Jyo 8
Montel Jackson -142
Evan Elder -410
Gabriel Bonfim -340
Santiago Ponzinibbio -185
3.23

Jyo 9
Mariya Agapova +320
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius -1000 Fight starts round 2
3.62

BigFavs
Evan Elder -410
Luana Santos -380
Gabriel Bonfim -340
1.03

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Abdul Razak Alhassan/Cody Brundage -435
Drew Dober/Jean Silva -310
0.63

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Ange Loosa/Gabriel Bonfim -188
Muslim Salikhov/Santiago Ponzinibbio -145
1.59

JustBleed 3
Luana Santos/Mariya Agapova -160
Rose Namajunas/Tracy Cortez +200
3.88

JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Rose Namajunas/Tracy Cortez -1600
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius -1000
0.17

LineMovement 1
Luana Santos -380
Abdul Razak Alhassan -170
1.01

LineMovement 2
Christian Rodriguez -225
Jean Silva -110
1.76

Expected Outcome
Alhassan wins inside distance -125
Bonfim wins inside distance -135
2.13

Just Decision
Fight goes to decision
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius -275
Charles Johnson/Joshua van -275
0.86

South America
Luana Santos -380
Gabriel Bonfim -340
Santiago Ponzinibbio -185
1.52

Come From The 109
Jean Silva -109
Fatima Kline +109
3.01

Van Elder
Josh Van -220
Evan Elder -410
0.81
 
Last edited:
Dilly3
Bang Bang
Click to expand...

Those were good parlays.
$

About the bad news on Friday:
Too bad for Janibek and too bad for sports fans not getting to see that fight.

Had liked:
Better odds for TKO: -500 👊

IMG-7166.jpg


Dillydilly said:
Zhanibek Alimkhanuly wins by TKO/KO or DQ -599
Click to expand...

 
Last edited:
Bad news @Dillydilly


It seems TR knew about this problem on Thursday night, but waited a while to mention it. Guess they wanted to see if he somehow could make it to weigh ins on Friday afternoon.

He has been looking in good shape leading up to the fight, so maybe Janibek needs to go to 168 sooner rather than later?
 
AppliedScience said:
Bad news @Dillydilly


It seems TR knew about this problem on Thursday night, but waited a while to mention it. Guess they wanted to see if he somehow could make it to weigh ins on Friday afternoon.

He has been looking in good shape leading up to the fight, so maybe Janibek needs to go to 168 sooner rather than later?
Click to expand...

Nooooooooo
 
KDR 3 Piece
Christian Rodriguez -230
Josh Fremd -105
Evan Elder -410
2.48

The Soda
Dober vs Silva does not go the distance -310
JJ vs Kline over 1 1/2 rounds -910
Rose vs Tracy over 2 1/2 rounds -770
0.66

The Family Meal
Dober vs Silva does not go the distance -310
Bonfim vs Loosa does not go the distance -220
Christian Rodriguez -230
Montel Jackson -142
Josh Fremd -105
Evan Elder -410
10.42
 
AppliedScience said:
Bad news @Dillydilly


It seems TR knew about this problem on Thursday night, but waited a while to mention it. Guess they wanted to see if he somehow could make it to weigh ins on Friday afternoon.

He has been looking in good shape leading up to the fight, so maybe Janibek needs to go to 168 sooner rather than later?
Click to expand...

What a bummer. Watched his fight versus Bentley again yesterday. He was my money maker this weekend 🙁
 
Jyo 1
Rose Namajunas -230
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius Fight starts round 3 -430
0.77

Jyo 2
Gabriel Bonfim -340
Abdul Razak Alhassan/Cody Brundage -435 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.59

Jyo 3
Evan Elder -410
Drew Dober/Jean Silva -310 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.65

Jyo 4
Abdul Razak Alhassan -170
Drew Dober +100
4.4

Jyo 5
Joshua Van -230
Muslim Salikhov/Santiago Ponzinibbio -145 Fight doesn't go to decision
1.42

Jyo 6
Montel Jackson -142
Jasmine Jasudavicius -120
2.12

Jyo 7
Van wins by decision -110
Jasudavicius wins by decision +150
3.77

Jyo 8
Montel Jackson -142
Evan Elder -410
Gabriel Bonfim -340
Santiago Ponzinibbio -185
3.23

Jyo 9
Mariya Agapova +320
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius -1000 Fight starts round 2
3.62

BigFavs
Evan Elder -410
Luana Santos -380
Gabriel Bonfim -340
1.03

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Abdul Razak Alhassan/Cody Brundage -435
Drew Dober/Jean Silva -310
0.63

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Ange Loosa/Gabriel Bonfim -188
Muslim Salikhov/Santiago Ponzinibbio -145
1.59

JustBleed 3
Luana Santos/Mariya Agapova -160
Rose Namajunas/Tracy Cortez +200
3.88

JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Rose Namajunas/Tracy Cortez -1600
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius -1000
0.17

LineMovement 1
Luana Santos -380
Abdul Razak Alhassan -170
1.01

LineMovement 2
Christian Rodriguez -225
Jean Silva -110
1.76

Expected Outcome
Alhassan wins inside distance -125
Bonfim wins inside distance -135
2.13

Just Decision
Fight goes to decision
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius -275
Charles Johnson/Joshua van -275
0.86

South America
Luana Santos -380
Gabriel Bonfim -340
Santiago Ponzinibbio -185
 
KDR by RNC said:
KDR 3 Piece
Christian Rodriguez -230
Josh Fremd -105
Evan Elder -410
2.48

The Soda
Dober vs Silva does not go the distance -310
JJ vs Kline over 1 1/2 rounds -910
Rose vs Tracy over 2 1/2 rounds -770
0.66

The Family Meal
Dober vs Silva does not go the distance -310
Bonfim vs Loosa does not go the distance -220
Christian Rodriguez -230
Montel Jackson -142
Josh Fremd -105
Evan Elder -410
10.42
Click to expand...
added
 
Nova44 said:
Jaron Ennis via KO
Raymond Muratalla win
Sky Nicolson win
Khalil Coe win
Click to expand...
Added

Nova4
Jaron Ennis via KO -599
Raymond Muratalla win -800
Sky Nicolson win -1600
Khalil Coe win -1587
0.48
 
Jyodog said:
Jyo 1
Rose Namajunas -230
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius Fight starts round 3 -430
0.77

Jyo 2
Gabriel Bonfim -340
Abdul Razak Alhassan/Cody Brundage -435 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.59

Jyo 3
Evan Elder -410
Drew Dober/Jean Silva -310 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.65

Jyo 4
Abdul Razak Alhassan -170
Drew Dober +100
2.18

Jyo 5
Joshua Van -230
Muslim Salikhov/Santiago Ponzinibbio -145 Fight doesn't go to decision
1.42

Jyo 6
Montel Jackson -142
Jasmine Jasudavicius -120
2.12

Jyo 7
Van wins by decision -110
Jasudavicius wins by decision +150
3.77

Jyo 8
Montel Jackson -142
Evan Elder -410
Gabriel Bonfim -340
Santiago Ponzinibbio -185
3.23

Jyo 9
Mariya Agapova +320
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius -1000 Fight starts round 2
3.62

BigFavs
Evan Elder -410
Luana Santos -380
Gabriel Bonfim -340
1.03

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Abdul Razak Alhassan/Cody Brundage -435
Drew Dober/Jean Silva -310
0.63

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Ange Loosa/Gabriel Bonfim -188
Muslim Salikhov/Santiago Ponzinibbio -145
1.59

JustBleed 3
Luana Santos/Mariya Agapova -160
Rose Namajunas/Tracy Cortez +200
3.88

JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Rose Namajunas/Tracy Cortez -1600
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius -1000
0.17

LineMovement 1
Luana Santos -380
Abdul Razak Alhassan -170
1.01

LineMovement 2
Christian Rodriguez -225
Jean Silva -110
1.76

Expected Outcome
Alhassan wins inside distance -125
Bonfim wins inside distance -135
2.13

Just Decision
Fight goes to decision
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius -275
Charles Johnson/Joshua van -275
0.86

South America
Luana Santos -380
Gabriel Bonfim -340
Santiago Ponzinibbio -185
Click to expand...

Check Jyo4 if something is missing? corrected odds from 4.40 to 2.18. all rest are entered
 
Come From The 109
Jean Silva -109
Fatima Kline +109
3.01

Van Elder
Josh Van -220
Evan Elder -410
0.81
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas Props and Parlays + Tap Championship 7pm ET 3-23
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
lsa
lsa
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy Props and Parlays + Tap Championship 4pm ET 5-18
Replies
14
Views
1K
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot Props and Parlays 7pm ET 3-30
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
BFoe
BFoe
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis Props and Parlays 6:30pm ET 1-20
Replies
18
Views
1K
Doughie99
Doughie99
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Props and Parlays 7pm ET 2-24
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
3K
Doughie99
Doughie99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,699
Messages
55,842,962
Members
174,960
Latest member
MMABetAdvisor

Share this page

Back
Top