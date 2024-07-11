Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez- Props and Parlays 7pm ET 7-13. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you
Dilly2
Jaron Ennis wins by TKO/KO or DQ -599
Gabriel Bonfim -300
.56
KDR 3 Piece
Christian Rodriguez -230
Josh Fremd -105
Evan Elder -410
2.48
The Soda
Dober vs Silva does not go the distance -310
JJ vs Kline over 1 1/2 rounds -910
Rose vs Tracy over 2 1/2 rounds -770
0.66
The Family Meal
Dober vs Silva does not go the distance -310
Bonfim vs Loosa does not go the distance -220
Christian Rodriguez -230
Montel Jackson -142
Josh Fremd -105
Evan Elder -410
10.42
Nova4
Jaron Ennis via KO -599
Raymond Muratalla win -800
Sky Nicolson win -1600
Khalil Coe win -1587
0.48
Jyo 1
Rose Namajunas -230
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius Fight starts round 3 -430
0.77
Jyo 2
Gabriel Bonfim -340
Abdul Razak Alhassan/Cody Brundage -435 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.59
Jyo 3
Evan Elder -410
Drew Dober/Jean Silva -310 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.65
Jyo 4
Abdul Razak Alhassan -170
Drew Dober +100
2.18
Jyo 5
Joshua Van -230
Muslim Salikhov/Santiago Ponzinibbio -145 Fight doesn't go to decision
1.42
Jyo 6
Montel Jackson -142
Jasmine Jasudavicius -120
2.12
Jyo 7
Van wins by decision -110
Jasudavicius wins by decision +150
3.77
Jyo 8
Montel Jackson -142
Evan Elder -410
Gabriel Bonfim -340
Santiago Ponzinibbio -185
3.23
Jyo 9
Mariya Agapova +320
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius -1000 Fight starts round 2
3.62
BigFavs
Evan Elder -410
Luana Santos -380
Gabriel Bonfim -340
1.03
JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Abdul Razak Alhassan/Cody Brundage -435
Drew Dober/Jean Silva -310
0.63
JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Ange Loosa/Gabriel Bonfim -188
Muslim Salikhov/Santiago Ponzinibbio -145
1.59
JustBleed 3
Luana Santos/Mariya Agapova -160
Rose Namajunas/Tracy Cortez +200
3.88
JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Rose Namajunas/Tracy Cortez -1600
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius -1000
0.17
LineMovement 1
Luana Santos -380
Abdul Razak Alhassan -170
1.01
LineMovement 2
Christian Rodriguez -225
Jean Silva -110
1.76
Expected Outcome
Alhassan wins inside distance -125
Bonfim wins inside distance -135
2.13
Just Decision
Fight goes to decision
Fatima Kline/Jasmine Jasudavicius -275
Charles Johnson/Joshua van -275
0.86
South America
Luana Santos -380
Gabriel Bonfim -340
Santiago Ponzinibbio -185
1.52
Come From The 109
Jean Silva -109
Fatima Kline +109
3.01
Van Elder
Josh Van -220
Evan Elder -410
0.81
