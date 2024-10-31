UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi - Props/Parlays 5pm ET 11-2

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
11,477
Reaction score
30,142
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi - Props/Parlays 5pm ET 11-2. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you

Dilly1
Mike Malott -250
Main Starts RD 4 -400
Georgia (NCAAF) -800
.97
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira - Props/Parlays 4pm ET 10-12
2
Replies
21
Views
610
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 - Props and Parlays 5pm ET 8-10
2
Replies
29
Views
989
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,140
Messages
56,431,723
Members
175,217
Latest member
MarisaMcNa

Share this page

Back
Top