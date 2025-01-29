  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov- Props/Parlays 9 am ET 2-1 *Early Card*

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
12,624
Reaction score
33,609
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov- Props/Parlays 9 am ET 2-1 *Early Card*. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you
 
AS3_Adam & Hassan but not Izzy
NOT Adesanya inside distance -400
Adam Azim wins -550 (box)
Hassan Azim wins -5000 (box)
.51



Event
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/120958-azim-vs-lipinets


Hassan's opponent had a "busy" 2024, apparently living the rewarding life of a hard-headed palooka

IMG-5526.jpg


Dillydilly said:
Non-Main Event Single Prop bets are also OK. Basketball, Hockey, Boxing are OK also
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
Down Bad Parlays:

1.) Jimmy's Mom
Pavlovich
Shara Bullet
Izzy
+220

2.) Jessica Rabbit
Pavlovich
Shara Bullet
Izzy
Vini Aloe Vera
Naimov
Mike Davis
+1569

3.) Princess 'Kida' Kidagakash
Grad
Jasmine Jas
+171

4.) Shego
Grad
Shara Bullet
Petersen
+1013

5.) Helen Parr
Pavlovich
Shara Bullet
Izzy
Naimov
+315

6.) Lois Griffin
Pavlovich
Shara Bullet
Izzy
Vini Aloe Vera
Naimov
Mike Davis
Grad
Petersen
+12302
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi - Props/Parlays 5pm ET 11-2
Replies
13
Views
757
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates - Props/Parlays 11-9 4pm ET
Replies
13
Views
603
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira - Props/Parlays 4pm ET 10-12
2
Replies
21
Views
916
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,399
Messages
56,829,134
Members
175,424
Latest member
cuskoo

Share this page

Back
Top