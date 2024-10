Thesnake101 said: I'd Diniz KO is safer. Derrick has always gotten hurt by more technical strikers and his durability has been waning more and more the older he gets.



Romanov and Shore are two dogs that I find interesting. Alex is obese but Nascimiento is not a very dangerous guy, could see Alex imposing his wrestling here and laying on top.



Shore is just a value play. Zalal has looked good since returning, but we know Errens is a very limited striker that didn't have much going for him, and I wonder if Yousef's win over Billy had more to do with Quarantillo being washed rather than Zalal's improvements. Click to expand...

Shore/ZalalMy view is that Zalal is terrible at winning decisions in his track record. His worst matchups are guys with solid and good striking with some tdd at a solid or near solid level.I dont know how close Shore fits that description. He's well rounded, but also can get put on his back , which Zalal is capable of. But Zalal doesn't have finishing upside, i dont know if he has enough to tap Shore, nor do i believe shore can finish Zalal. Zalal survived Tuporia.Do I think Shore can win a decision? Yes, and that prop will probably be at 350+ - 400+ but I also believe that Zalal is a bad style matchup for Shore who''s been grounded before. Zalal is a bit flakey, so he's out of the question. So to sum it up, Shore dec is the best option, but i dont like my chances. the ctrl time that Shore gives up, and he's not on par with Woodson, or Choi, but he does have two knockdowns on Timur. but also a split dec with Azure who is very mid.I dont really have a strong read. Maybe Shore can score a reversal, Ilia called Zalal a white belt, because his bjj transitions are weak, and maybe Shore can capitalize with some sweeps and win on the ground. But Shore was held down by Makwan for 3 mins, that is a big red flag for me.