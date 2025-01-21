  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

UFC 311 Cage Weights Released, Islam Makhachev is lighter than dawson inside the cage, who's the weight bully again?🤔

Islam being “huge” for the division is one of the biggest false narratives in the sport. He’s said multiple times (most recently on DJs podcast) that he walks around in the low 180s. Dustin Poirier walks around in the 190s as does Ilia Topuria according to his coach. Islam is an avg sized LW.
 
Middle Weight Drew Dober laughs at this list
 
Moicano weighed the most. Jiri only outweighed him by 26 lbs.
 
Everything that a certain group of haters on this site says about Makhachev is getting obliterated.

He never fights outside of Abu Dhabi
He’s 200lbs
He doesn’t take short notice bouts would pull out like Jones

I know there’s more but these are a few off the top of my head.
 
Comparing him too two loss Jones is crazy. OK they question one loss of Jones but questioning loss against gus is crazy.jones in hospital.bed guss walki.g around on his two feet and somehow Jones one that fight guss lost is lol moment of mma history.guss obviously had more shots and meaningfully then jones
 
I also think "weight-bullying" is a nonsense thing to complain about, but 178 lbs cage weight is surely on the higher side for LWs.

I guess some (like Pereira, Islam, Merab) are just better at suffering a big weight cut without it diminishing their performances that much. I admire that professionalism and mental strength.
 
A few in there give me the impression to be fighting in the wrong weight class, by modern MMA standars, most go over CSAC recommended weight cut guidelines, no one will care about that.

-Jiri Prochazka: 206.5 to 208.2 pounds (3.7 pounds), 2%, weird that Jiri seems to have cut no weight for this fight, that or CSAC (or the article) messed his numbers, lol, did he weighed-in twice? Tapology listed his weight at 204.5, 206.5lbs sounds incorrect.

-Kevin Holland: 183.5 to 190.4 pounds (6.9 pounds), 4%, clearly should go back to WW, his opponent would have been a small LHW.

-Billy Elekena: 200 to 202.4 pounds (2.4 pounds), 1%, is this guy a career MW? Seems to be fighting at LHW recently, his last cancelled fight was signed at LHW, even on fight night he was under the limit, which is unheard of.
 
Islam doesn’t have a big weight cut, his walk around weight is low 180s. Meaning he cuts ~25 lbs. His weight cuts are probably hard because he has a very lean body type, it’s like squeezing blood out of a stone.
 
You don't think a huge guy who misses weight like 3 or more times is a weight bully?

I think we can create a term 99% of sherdog will agree...

Damn, sherdog will never agree on anything
 
This is outstanding data and while some of it does pass the eye-test - Tagir weighed almost as much as Sapai, Nakamura, and Gafurov despite cutting 10 lbs lighter - there is a lot that doesn't IMO.

Islam looked bigger than Moicano. If Islam was outweighed by a black belt the caliber of Moicano, and finished him that easily, that's eye-opening. Islam is so thick in his back that it just seems improbable, and as I rewatch I'm just not getting that impression. It's pretty crazy if those are legit.
 
