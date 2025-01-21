UFC 311 Cage Weights Released, Islam Makhachev is lighter than dawson inside the cage, who's the weight bully again?🤔

A few in there give me the impression to be fighting in the wrong weight class, by modern MMA standars, most go over CSAC recommended weight cut guidelines, no one will care about that.



-Jiri Prochazka: 206.5 to 208.2 pounds (3.7 pounds), 2%, weird that Jiri seems to have cut no weight for this fight, that or CSAC (or the article) messed his numbers, lol, did he weighed-in twice? Tapology listed his weight at 204.5, 206.5lbs sounds incorrect.



-Kevin Holland: 183.5 to 190.4 pounds (6.9 pounds), 4%, clearly should go back to WW, his opponent would have been a small LHW.



-Billy Elekena: 200 to 202.4 pounds (2.4 pounds), 1%, is this guy a career MW? Seems to be fighting at LHW recently, his last cancelled fight was signed at LHW, even on fight night he was under the limit, which is unheard of.