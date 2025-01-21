UFC 311 Cage Weights Released, Islam Makhachev is lighter than dawson inside the cage, who's the weight bully again?🤔

Sean Chowdhury
I don't think any of them are weight bullies since they never missed weight lolWhy not both??
Dude was killing himself in FWMoicano was almost 182. Ma god
Comparing him too two loss Jones is crazy. OK they question one loss of Jones but questioning loss against gus is crazy.jones in hospital.bed guss walki.g around on his two feet and somehow Jones one that fight guss lost is lol moment of mma history.guss obviously had more shots and meaningfully then jonesEverything that a certain group of haters on this site says about Makhachev is getting obliterated.
He never fights outside of Abu Dhabi
He’s 200lbs
He doesn’t take short notice bouts would pull out like Jones
I know there’s more but these are a few off the top of my head.
Islam doesn’t have a big weight cut, his walk around weight is low 180s. Meaning he cuts ~25 lbs. His weight cuts are probably hard because he has a very lean body type, it’s like squeezing blood out of a stone.I also think "weight-bullying" is a nonsense thing to complain about, but 178 lbs cage weight is surely on the higher side for LWs.
I guess some (like Pereira, Islam, Merab) are just better at suffering a big weight cut without it diminishing their performances that much. I admire that professionalism and mental strength.
You don't think a huge guy who misses weight like 3 or more times is a weight bully?Why not both??
This is outstanding data and while some of it does pass the eye-test - Tagir weighed almost as much as Sapai, Nakamura, and Gafurov despite cutting 10 lbs lighter - there is a lot that doesn't IMO.
