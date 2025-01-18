Kowboy On Sherdog
Demestrious Johnson thinks the UFC 311 card is better with Renato Moicano stepping in to fight Islam Makhachev on short notice, and believes Moicano is a more dangerous fight for Makhachev than Arman Tsarukyan:
“I think it’s a better fight…I think it’s a tougher fight for… pic.twitter.com/gFGQZtoMUd
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 18, 2025
Demetrious Johnson considers Renato "Money Moicano" Carneiro (20-5) to be a dangerous opponent for Islam Makhachev (26-1).
The UFC 311 main event saw a last-minute change as Arman Tsarukyan was forced out of his lightweight title shot against Makhahcev due to an injury. “Moicano,” who was originally supposed to fight Beneil Dariush on the same card, stepped in on a day’s notice to challenge Makhachev. Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White has said that Dariush will be taken care of.
While Tsarukyan is the No. 1 ranked lightweight contender, Johnson believes “Moicano” could pose more of a threat to Makhachev considering the situation. “Mighty Mouse” was in the Makhachev camp in preparation for UFC 311. The former UFC flyweight champ believes Makhachev will need to make certain last-minute adjustments due to the change of opponent. Regardless, Johnson believes Carneiro could be more dangerous than Tsarukyan due to the “dog” inside him.
“I think it’s a better fight,” Johnson said on his YouTube channel. “Here’s the reason why: You look at what ‘Money Moicano’ has done recently. He’s on a tear because ‘the man can’t afford to lose.’ And I think it’s a tougher fight for Islam Makhachev… 1. You got to do it within 24 hours. You have no idea what the game plan’s gonna be, the whole thing changes. But both those guys are well-rounded. Islam Makhachev is pound-for-pound the best fighter in the world. So he can fight anybody on any given day. But you do have to make some adjustments. Because, the way that ‘Money’ fights, compared to what Arman does, is night and day difference. I feel ‘Moicano’ is way more dangerous than Arman just because he’s not gonna rely on the wrestling. He’s gonna go after him, he’s gonna throw knees, he’s gonna throw combinations. And he’s a f—-ing dog. He’s gonna bring a dog fight.”
Carneiro is on a four-fight winning streak that saw him leave behind Brad Riddell, Drew Dober, Jalin Turner and Benoit St. Denis in his wake. Meanwhile, Makhachev hasn’t lost in 14 fights since his lone career defeat in 2015. The Dagestani will look to break his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov’s record for the most lightweight title defenses as he tries to defend it for the fourth time against “Moicano.”
