  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Demetrious Johnson: 'Moicano' Tougher Fight for Makhachev Than Tsarukyan

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
99,853
Reaction score
169,707
2194453309.0.jpg

🫡Demestrious Johnson thinks the UFC 311 card is better with Renato Moicano stepping in to fight Islam Makhachev on short notice, and believes Moicano is a more dangerous fight for Makhachev than Arman Tsarukyan:

“I think it’s a better fight…I think it’s a tougher fight for… pic.twitter.com/gFGQZtoMUd

— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 18, 2025
Click to expand...

www.sherdog.com

Demetrious Johnson: 'Moicano' Tougher Fight for Makhachev Than Tsarukyan

Demetrious Johnson considers Renato Money Moicano Carneiro (20-5) to be a dangerous opponent for Islam Makhachev (26-1).
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Demetrious Johnson considers Renato "Money Moicano" Carneiro (20-5) to be a dangerous opponent for Islam Makhachev (26-1).

The UFC 311 main event saw a last-minute change as Arman Tsarukyan was forced out of his lightweight title shot against Makhahcev due to an injury. “Moicano,” who was originally supposed to fight Beneil Dariush on the same card, stepped in on a day’s notice to challenge Makhachev. Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White has said that Dariush will be taken care of.

While Tsarukyan is the No. 1 ranked lightweight contender, Johnson believes “Moicano” could pose more of a threat to Makhachev considering the situation. “Mighty Mouse” was in the Makhachev camp in preparation for UFC 311. The former UFC flyweight champ believes Makhachev will need to make certain last-minute adjustments due to the change of opponent. Regardless, Johnson believes Carneiro could be more dangerous than Tsarukyan due to the “dog” inside him.

“I think it’s a better fight,” Johnson said on his YouTube channel. “Here’s the reason why: You look at what ‘Money Moicano’ has done recently. He’s on a tear because ‘the man can’t afford to lose.’ And I think it’s a tougher fight for Islam Makhachev… 1. You got to do it within 24 hours. You have no idea what the game plan’s gonna be, the whole thing changes. But both those guys are well-rounded. Islam Makhachev is pound-for-pound the best fighter in the world. So he can fight anybody on any given day. But you do have to make some adjustments. Because, the way that ‘Money’ fights, compared to what Arman does, is night and day difference. I feel ‘Moicano’ is way more dangerous than Arman just because he’s not gonna rely on the wrestling. He’s gonna go after him, he’s gonna throw knees, he’s gonna throw combinations. And he’s a f—-ing dog. He’s gonna bring a dog fight.”

Carneiro is on a four-fight winning streak that saw him leave behind Brad Riddell, Drew Dober, Jalin Turner and Benoit St. Denis in his wake. Meanwhile, Makhachev hasn’t lost in 14 fights since his lone career defeat in 2015. The Dagestani will look to break his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov’s record for the most lightweight title defenses as he tries to defend it for the fourth time against “Moicano.”



@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
DJ is correct in a sense that "unpredictability" is always a risk.

However, Mociano isn't on the same tier/level as Islam. Levels below actually and the outcome for this fight is already determined.

Islam will submit him with ease.
 
Hmm big fan of DJ but hard disagree. He's been known for having crazy takes for the sake of views but he backs them up with interesting explanations so it's still entertaining.

That said, what Moicano has going for him is that he's been preparing for a strong southpaw grappler this training camp. He had an easy weight cut too. Im intrigued but it should be a wrap early lol
 
I'd love to see Rocky Mociono win, but no...just no.
 
This guy was soundly beaten by past prime Aldo and RDA, no? I don't expect much.
 
Hmm big fan of DJ but hard disagree. He's been known for having crazy takes for the sake of views but he backs them up with interesting explanations so it's still entertaining. Jv

That said, what Moicano has going for him is that he's been preparing for a strong southpaw grappler this training camp. He had an easy weight cut too.

Im intrigued but the truth is Islams title reign is fucking cursed lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AMAZINGUFC
Conspiracy theory Arman-Moicano
Replies
14
Views
169
chinarice
chinarice
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 311: 1.18 11:59pm ET Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano
Replies
2
Views
63
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 311: 1.18 11:59pm ET Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
32
helax
helax
Kowboy On Sherdog
‘Money Moicano’ Favors Islam Makhachev Over ATT Stablemate Arman Tsarukyan
Replies
11
Views
571
EndlessCritic
EndlessCritic

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,513
Messages
56,779,791
Members
175,402
Latest member
Carrapeta

Share this page

Back
Top