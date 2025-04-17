Why is Islam Makhachev so "afraid" of Illia?

Luffy

Luffy

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
1,000
Reaction score
753
That fight would make Makhachev more $ than any other fight. Khabib tho is heavily against the idea of fighting Illia, saying Illia needs a fight there first, and make a name for himself. Oh well, what about when Umar in his first or second UFC fight went straight to challenge Merab for the belt? Why were you totally in for that then? Khabib even said Islam will move up and fight anyone in 170 even if it's not for the title. And Illia has been provoking Islam and Khabib constantly, saying he would have defeated Khabib back, that Khabib's career was built on fighting mostly average level fighters. Illia also said more than once that Islam could choose the name of the submission that he'd like to be finished with.

Topuria is also apparently someone who whenever asked who's the best, he says "Jon Jones, ofc". And in one of those interviews he was asked "better than GSP, Khabib?" and he was "of course. Comparing with Khabib is a joke. Khabib had as many fights in his UFC career as Jon Jones has defended his belt. People who try to compare both as if it were debatable, I think possibly have a little bit of mental retardation " ...

Despite that, Makhachev is totally ignoring Topuria, willing to go to 170 and fight anyone there. And Makhachev is what, 33 years old. That's not THAT old. Yet he is blatantly wary of Topuria. Ducking hard.


 
I'm being told it's because mean fans made fun of him for fighting Volk x2, so now he (conveniently) won't fight any more 145'ers. Even if that 145'er is permanently moving up, also!
 
Fighter is afraid because he doesn't do the thing I want.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FraudGoat
Why are we pretending Evloev is a better grappler than Topuria?
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
markantony20
markantony20
Black9
Media Islam Makhachev Attacks Jon Jones For Ducking Tom Aspinall
5 6 7
Replies
134
Views
7K
GrantB13
GrantB13
TheMMAnalyst
Aljo "Likes His Chances" Against Illia...
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
2K
KamalaForever
KamalaForever

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,719
Messages
57,181,833
Members
175,569
Latest member
sovar

Share this page

Back
Top