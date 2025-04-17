Why is Islam Makhachev so "afraid" of Illia?

That fight would make Makhachev more $ than any other fight. Khabib tho is heavily against the idea of fighting Illia, saying Illia needs a fight there first, and make a name for himself. Oh well, what about when Umar in his first or second UFC fight went straight to challenge Merab for the belt? Why were you totally in for that then? Khabib even said Islam will move up and fight anyone in 170 even if it's not for the title. And Illia has been provoking Islam and Khabib constantly, saying he would have defeated Khabib back, that Khabib's career was built on fighting mostly average level fighters. Illia also said more than once that Islam could choose the name of the submission that he'd like to be finished with.



Topuria is also apparently someone who whenever asked who's the best, he says "Jon Jones, ofc". And in one of those interviews he was asked "better than GSP, Khabib?" and he was "of course. Comparing with Khabib is a joke. Khabib had as many fights in his UFC career as Jon Jones has defended his belt. People who try to compare both as if it were debatable, I think possibly have a little bit of mental retardation " ...



Despite that, Makhachev is totally ignoring Topuria, willing to go to 170 and fight anyone there. And Makhachev is what, 33 years old. That's not THAT old. Yet he is blatantly wary of Topuria. Ducking hard.





