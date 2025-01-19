  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media UFC 311 Disclosed Purses: A Glimpse into Fighter Pay

Hey Sherbums, thanks to California’s transparency laws, we have access to the disclosed purses for UFC 311. While these figures don’t capture the full earnings—such as pay-per-view shares, sponsorships, and undisclosed bonuses—they offer insight into the base pay for fighters. Notably, some undercard fighters earned more than main eventers, highlighting the complexities of UFC compensation.

Main Card:
• Islam Makhachev: $200,000 (No Win Bonus)
• Renato Moicano: $250,000
• Merab Dvalishvili: $500,000 (No Win Bonus)
• Umar Nurmagomedov: $100,000
• Jiří Procházka: $250,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)
• Jamahal Hill: $200,000
• Jailton Almeida: $220,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus)
• Serghei Spivac: $100,000
• Reinier de Ridder: $210,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus)
• Kevin Holland: $250,000

Prelims:
• Bogdan Guskov: $86,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus)
• Billy Elekana: $12,000
• Raoni Barcelos: $96,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus)
• Payton Talbott: $43,000
• Azamat Bekoev: $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)
• Zachary Reese: $30,000
• Grant Dawson: $212,000 ($106,000 to show, $106,000 win bonus)
• Diego Ferreira: $100,000
• Ailin Perez: $72,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus)
• Karoline Rosa: $75,000
• Muin Gafurov: $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)
• Rinya Nakamura: $26,000
• Benardo Sopaj: $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)
• Ricky Turcios: $28,000
• Tagir Ulanbekov: $72,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus)
• Clayton Carpenter: $28,000

It’s intriguing to see fighters like Renato Moicano earning more than the champion, Islam Makhachev, in disclosed pay. However, it’s essential to remember that champions often receive substantial additional compensation not reflected in these figures, such as pay-per-view shares and undisclosed bonuses. These numbers highlight the complexities and lack of transparency in fighter compensation.

What are your thoughts on these disclosed purses? Do they reflect fair compensation, or is there a need for more transparency in how fighters are paid? Let’s discuss!
 
Grant Dawson earned more than Islam Makhachev? Who's his agent?
 
Holland is making some decent money at 250K to show.
 
Since you only read what's in front of you,
Islam makes 1 mil to fight. The california athletic commissions only states the bare min pay thats disclosed.


I stated this in the other post with the quote regarding pay with the full quote
 
Islam 200k?! I heard Izzy makes 7 million a fight according to DC so 200k for Islam seems weirdly low, maybe he negotiated for more ppv points to make up for the lower base pay
 
You actually used Chatgpt for this and just added in 'sherbums' at the start?
Criiiinge.
 
