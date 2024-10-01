UFC 307 Wonderboy vs Buckley is on the prelims..

payton

payton

If you know, you know
@Blue
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
517
Reaction score
1,237
how-and-why-is-this-not-on-the-main-card-v0-rm8jsbois1sd1.jpeg


GYh8VCUasAAA3_i


How do you feel about it? I'd put Holland/Dolidze as the last prelim or maybe Kayla/Vieira and let Wonderboy and Buckley open up the main card.
 
WonderBoy vs Buckley is the fight i look forward to the most.

I like it being on the prelim tho. I think they should put all the WMMA on the PPV. Then you can just watch the prelims then turn off the tv and save a few bucks
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ruv
Great prelim starter for the show!
When will people understand that being a starter for the show means more then starting the show?
We have been waiting for someone to make wonderboy fight and Buckley for sure will answer that call!
But fuck you all!
 
Last edited:
payton said:
How do you feel about it? I'd put Holland/Dolidze as the last prelim or maybe Kayla/Vieira and let Wonderboy and Buckley open up the main card.
Click to expand...

Bigger fight as the prelim main event to get people to buy the PPV. Not the first time we've seen this.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Esparza/T. Pennington is a title eliminator and it's even lower on the card!
Click to expand...
It’s Carla’s first fight back since giving birth. Literally neither of them is ranked in the top 15. Again, Carla has been away.

But there is NO way two unranked fighters are having a title eliminator fight. That’s ridiculous.
 
The featured prelim is actually a good sport in the card. it's essentially the main event of the free portion of the card.

More people will probably see it live than will watch the PPV.
 
There's a strong chance it becomes a slow point fight. Wonderboy is on his way down and Buckley is a question mark at WW.

Headlining the preliminary is a good spot for this fight.
 
Two WMMA fights on the main card…

Definitely streaming as always.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Rate the card, UFC 307
2
Replies
32
Views
876
Harlekin
Harlekin
KO Shotz
If UFC 307 looked like this would it be 10/10?
Replies
15
Views
731
Prince Nephilim
Prince Nephilim
PurpleStorm
  • Sticky
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC 307 Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. Saturday October 5 Prelims 6pm et ESPN+ Main 10pm et PPV
Replies
7
Views
196
Doughie99
Doughie99
JoeRowe
Matchmaking the Rest of the 2024 Schedule
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Hdfi
Hdfi
Alpha_T83
Is Pennington vs Pena a good enough main event for UFC 307?
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,498
Messages
56,265,415
Members
175,137
Latest member
dohimin

Share this page

Back
Top