Turki Alalshikh trashes the USA

Seems like an attempt at an honest assessment, and if an oil oligarch with a golden toilet is still giving your quality of life a B- you are probably doing something right.
 
Honestly nothing he said was out of line. I haven't been to where he is from so can't compare the two.
 
It sounds like an honest assessment I didn't read anything anti-american.
 
Such a weird thread titles. Would you say that people who prefer NYC pizzas to Chicago ones “trash” Chicago? Having preferences is not disrespectful.
 
He's used to living like a king. This must've been hell for him. We'll do better to improve our standards. His Excellency will be pleased the next time he visits here. Inshallah.
 
Anyone who insists on calling themselves "His Excellency" deserves an ass whipping. This dude has been owed an ass beating his whole life. Religious fascist can have his season.
 
It's probably true, but why is this Saudi acting like Saudi Arabia has anything to offer the world? It's a fucking dump. They got rich through luck. No intelligence, creativity & hard work required. They simply live off oil wealth. What does this dump of a country produce?
 
The US is indeed a dump. This may be news to Americans but it isn't to anyone else who lives in any other developed nation. Just look at basic socio-economic, crime, health etc. data.

And yes, Turki is a horrible person and a member of a horrible authoritarian regime, but it's a regime that is supported by the US.

So I don't see a problem with him discussing the sad state of his major ally.
 
I love the yanks "greatest country on earth" claims as they handle the 50th mass shooting of the month and I sit in a country without that issue

An indictment on their education system so many yanks believe they're "great"...

Don't get me started on their "freedom". As best I can tell they love "freedom" as it means they can carry a gun, awesome, I refer back to mass shootings and my country having none. Their shops board the windows due to looting & Daddy government just allowed online gambling but not in all states, oh so "free" lol. The only thing that should be 'free' is healthcare and they rally against it. Smart stuff to hate against their own interests

It's Somalia with fast internet, that's it. "great"
 
Britain is a cesspit too though.
 
Having slightly outdated theme parks isn't nearly as big of a deal as not being able to do ish without getting sent to jail.

Plus industry in Saudi Arabia is ass. America sucks if you're poor, but if you're skilled or of the professional class, it's pretty hard to beat if your goal is to make money. I mean these Saudi guys are born filthy rich, so I guess they don't care about that.

USA isn't that high on the list for best countries, but this Saudi guy is wylin as if the average person is really going to prefer his country. Saudi Arabia has nothing to offer anyone unless you're born into a rich family or now a boxer looking to get some gwap lol.
 
