Turki Alalshikh trashes the USA

I love the yanks "greatest country on earth" claims as they handle the 50th mass shooting of the month and I sit in a country without that issue



An indictment on their education system so many yanks believe they're "great"...



Don't get me started on their "freedom". As best I can tell they love "freedom" as it means they can carry a gun, awesome, I refer back to mass shootings and my country having none. Their shops board the windows due to looting & Daddy government just allowed online gambling but not in all states, oh so "free" lol. The only thing that should be 'free' is healthcare and they rally against it. Smart stuff to hate against their own interests



It's Somalia with fast internet, that's it. "great"