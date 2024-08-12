Turki Alalshikh trashes the USA

That title of honor was given to him over there. He didn't pick it.Anyone who insists on calling themselves "His Excellency" deserves an ass whipping. This dude has been owed an ass beating his whole life. Religious fascist can have his season.
I love the yanks "greatest country on earth" claims as they handle the 50th mass shooting of the month and I sit in a country without that issueThe US is indeed a dump. This may be news to Americans but it isn't to anyone else who lives in any other developed nation. Just look at basic socio-economic, crime, health etc. data.
And yes, Turki is a horrible person and a member of a horrible authoritarian regime, but it's a regime that is supported by the US.
So I don't see a problem with him discussing the sad state of his major ally.
An indictment on their education system so many yanks believe they're "great"...
Don't get me started on their "freedom". As best I can tell they love "freedom" as it means they can carry a gun, awesome, I refer back to mass shootings and my country having none. Their shops board the windows due to looting & Daddy government just allowed online gambling but not in all states, oh so "free" lol. The only thing that should be 'free' is healthcare and they rally against it. Smart stuff to hate against their own interests
It's Somalia with fast internet, that's it. "great"