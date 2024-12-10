as an organizer and promoter of top-level boxing, has established cooperation with the head ofMauricio Sulaimanov, and on the basis of this cooperation, a new boxing project is being born under the banner of, and it will be a boxing Gran Prix, where competitors who are not older than 26 and have 10 professional fights will compete.It will take place in the featherweight, junior middleweight, middleweight and heavyweight categories, the number of competitors peris to be 128, or 32 per division, and the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be 8-round fights, while the finals will take place over 10 rounds. You have to admit it's an interesting idea and it will probably be a very good test for the prospects of these weight classes, so let it happen.