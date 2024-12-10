David Street
Turki Alalshikh, as an organizer and promoter of top-level boxing, has established cooperation with the head of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimanov, and on the basis of this cooperation, a new boxing project is being born under the banner of the World Boxing Council , and it will be a boxing Gran Prix, where competitors who are not older than 26 and have 10 professional fights will compete.
It will take place in the featherweight, junior middleweight, middleweight and heavyweight categories, the number of competitors per Grand Prix is to be 128, or 32 per division, and the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be 8-round fights, while the finals will take place over 10 rounds. You have to admit it's an interesting idea and it will probably be a very good test for the prospects of these weight classes, so let it happen.
