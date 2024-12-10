News WBC teams up with Turki

David Street

David Street

Use skills
@Brown
Joined
May 30, 2016
Messages
3,424
Reaction score
2,607
Turki Alalshikh, as an organizer and promoter of top-level boxing, has established cooperation with the head of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimanov, and on the basis of this cooperation, a new boxing project is being born under the banner of the World Boxing Council , and it will be a boxing Gran Prix, where competitors who are not older than 26 and have 10 professional fights will compete.

It will take place in the featherweight, junior middleweight, middleweight and heavyweight categories, the number of competitors per Grand Prix is to be 128, or 32 per division, and the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be 8-round fights, while the finals will take place over 10 rounds. You have to admit it's an interesting idea and it will probably be a very good test for the prospects of these weight classes, so let it happen.


Screenshot 2024-12-10 10.08.31 PM.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeBron
Big Turki
Replies
13
Views
383
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,288
Messages
56,638,098
Members
175,322
Latest member
undefeated11

Share this page

Back
Top