Director Zack Snyder Teams with UFC and Saudi Arabia's Turki Alalshikh on MMA Movie BRAWLER
Zack Snyder is partnering with UFC and Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia‘s General Entertainment Authority (GAE), on fighter drama Brawler.
Under the partnership, Justice League and Man Of Steel hitmaker Snyder will direct and co-write the screenplay with writers and executive producers Shay Hatten (Ballerina) and Kurt Johnstad (300), who both previously collaborated with the director on his 2023 space opera Rebel Moon.
A logline for the project reads: “Rising from the rough streets of Los Angeles, a young fighter gets a shot at a UFC championship, battling his inner demons as he fights for redemption.”
Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller will produce through Stone Quarry with Alalshikh and UFC Chief Content Officer Craig Borsari also serving as executive producers.
Alalshikh is driving force behind Saudi Arabia’s sports and entertainment strategy as Chairman of the GEA, the state-backed body created in 2016 to spearhead the development of the country’s entertainment sector under its 2030 vision plan aimed a moving the economy away from a reliance on oil.
He is also the owner of boxing bible Ring Magazine since 2024 in a private capacity, as is his involvement in the film.
“I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style – from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling – coupled with his humanized portrayal of deeply-flawed characters is singular, I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen. The Ring Magazine, with its 103-year legacy, will support to ensure the project’s success,” said Alalshikh.
The announcement of the movie follows news earlier this month that mixed martial arts org UFC and WWE parent TKO Group had sealed a partnership with Alalshikh and Sela, the Saudi national entertainment and events conglomerate, to establish a new boxing promotion.
UFC CEO Dana White said of the movie project: “HE Turki Alalshikh and Zack Snyder have a shared vision to create a film about UFC. They are both very passionate about this project to show fans what it takes to become a UFC champion. It’s an incredibly ambitious project and I look forward to seeing it come to life.”
Recent productions from the Snyders and their joint company Stone Quarry include Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child Of Fire, Army Of The Dead, Army Of Thieves and Twilight Of The Gods for Netflix.
