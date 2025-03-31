News UFC and Turki Alalshikh Team With Director Zack Snyder for MMA Movie "Brawler"

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,747
Reaction score
21,791
Director Zack Snyder Teams with UFC and Saudi Arabia's Turki Alalshikh on MMA Movie BRAWLER

IMG_1312.png


Zack Snyder is partnering with UFC and Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia‘s General Entertainment Authority (GAE), on fighter drama Brawler.

Under the partnership, Justice League and Man Of Steel hitmaker Snyder will direct and co-write the screenplay with writers and executive producers Shay Hatten (Ballerina) and Kurt Johnstad (300), who both previously collaborated with the director on his 2023 space opera Rebel Moon.

A logline for the project reads: “Rising from the rough streets of Los Angeles, a young fighter gets a shot at a UFC championship, battling his inner demons as he fights for redemption.”

Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller will produce through Stone Quarry with Alalshikh and UFC Chief Content Officer Craig Borsari also serving as executive producers.

Alalshikh is driving force behind Saudi Arabia’s sports and entertainment strategy as Chairman of the GEA, the state-backed body created in 2016 to spearhead the development of the country’s entertainment sector under its 2030 vision plan aimed a moving the economy away from a reliance on oil.

He is also the owner of boxing bible Ring Magazine since 2024 in a private capacity, as is his involvement in the film.

“I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style – from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling – coupled with his humanized portrayal of deeply-flawed characters is singular, I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen. The Ring Magazine, with its 103-year legacy, will support to ensure the project’s success,” said Alalshikh.

The announcement of the movie follows news earlier this month that mixed martial arts org UFC and WWE parent TKO Group had sealed a partnership with Alalshikh and Sela, the Saudi national entertainment and events conglomerate, to establish a new boxing promotion.

UFC CEO Dana White said of the movie project: “HE Turki Alalshikh and Zack Snyder have a shared vision to create a film about UFC. They are both very passionate about this project to show fans what it takes to become a UFC champion. It’s an incredibly ambitious project and I look forward to seeing it come to life.”

Recent productions from the Snyders and their joint company Stone Quarry include Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child Of Fire, Army Of The Dead, Army Of Thieves and Twilight Of The Gods for Netflix.

deadline.com

Zack Snyder Teams with UFC & Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh On Movie ‘Brawler’: “Behind Every Great Fighter Is The Story Of How They Got There”

Zack Snyder Teams with UFC & Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh On Movie ‘Brawler’: “Behind Every Great Fighter Is The Story Of How They Got There”
deadline.com deadline.com
 
I think this will be the first AAA mma movie. Hope it turns out great, has to be better than the shit coming out lately like Snow White.
 
Not a fan of Hack Snyder but his over-the-top slo-mo style might be fun for an MMA movie.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Recent productions from the Snyders and their joint company Stone Quarry include Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child Of Fire, Army Of The Dead, Army Of Thieves and Twilight Of The Gods for Netflix.
Click to expand...
1000000386.png

1000000387.png
<{you!}>
 
CannotWin said:
Oof. Zach Snyder.

I guess The Warrior and Never Back Down will remain the best MMA movies around.
Click to expand...

Just "Warrior", but imo it was actually a good movie. Had A list actors and the story was decent. Nick Nolte was terrific imo.
 
Deceasedxo said:
I wish this turki cunt would fuck off. Sick of the oil sheik bullshit nowadays.
Click to expand...
he makes the big fights happen, the dubai culture and shit over there is trashy but I think he's good for the sport of boxing and maybe mma too
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies Zack Snyder to Direct UFC Movie BRAWLER
Replies
7
Views
48
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
LeBron
Tom Needs Turki
Replies
11
Views
433
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
David Street
News WBC teams up with Turki
Replies
4
Views
265
David Street
David Street
tymikeson
TKO Group partners with Saudis to form new boxing promotion
Replies
10
Views
215
burningspear
burningspear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,554
Messages
57,103,495
Members
175,540
Latest member
Brewtalist

Share this page

Back
Top