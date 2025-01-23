  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International Trump to start star gate program

Kurt Russel is available thank god

apnews.com

Trump highlights partnership investing $500 billion in AI

President Donald Trump talked up a joint venture investing up to $500 billion for infrastructure tied to AI by a new partnership formed by OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank.
apnews.com apnews.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trumpon Tuesday talked up a joint venture investing up to $500 billion for infrastructure tied to artificial intelligence by a new partnership formed by OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank.

The new entity, Stargate, will start building out data centers and the electricity generation needed for the further development of the fast-evolving AI in Texas, according to the White House. The initial investment is expected to be $100 billion and could reach five times that sum.



Thoughts instead of just bitching for the sake of being a bitchy bitch who bitches ? Here’s something that actually matters
 
travolta-stargate.gif
 
