WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trumpon Tuesday talked up a joint venture investing up to $500 billion for infrastructure tied to artificial intelligence by a new partnership formed by OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank.
The new entity, Stargate, will start building out data centers and the electricity generation needed for the further development of the fast-evolving AI in Texas, according to the White House. The initial investment is expected to be $100 billion and could reach five times that sum.
Thoughts instead of just bitching for the sake of being a bitchy bitch who bitches ? Here’s something that actually matters
