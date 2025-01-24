  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Law Trump sets up $500 Billion Dollar AI "Project" with Larry Elison

filthybliss

filthybliss

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 4, 2024
Messages
6,988
Reaction score
13,687
This should alarm people that are neurotic about governmental over-reach and us funding wars overseas....It is a lot of money to boot and Larry Elison has entertained the idea of mass survileance to keep civilians in check....If you are a libertarian or a vaccine skeptic, you should have your eyes locked in on this too.



On Donald Trump‘s first full day in office for his second presidential term, he gathered Oracle founder Larry Ellison, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son at the Roosevelt Room in the White House to unveil a $500 billion artificial intelligence project named after a 1994 Roland Emmerich sci-fi film about intergalactic portals.

The plan for the project, titled Stargate, is to build campuses that can provide energy for increasingly powerful artificial intelligence tools, which sap much more energy than, say, a typical Google search. The first data center campus was announced to be located in Abilene, Texas, with SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle and MGX as initial equity funders and Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA and OpenAI named as tech partners.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Project Stargate: Trump Plots With Larry Ellison, Sam Altman On $500B AI Initiative

Yes, that's the name of a 1994 Roland Emmerich movie. It's now a big infrastructure project to help power tech giants' foray into AI.
www.hollywoodreporter.com www.hollywoodreporter.com
 
I hate to break it to everyone but this is already happening. The only difference is now it’ll be in one data base.
 
Great, hopefully they use this technology to spy on welfare queens and cut them off accordingly.
 
Technocratic state has been in the works at least since Comte. The nerds who want to quantify everything have just become more brazen because everybody has sopped up the predictive programming that's been flowing since Bellamy.
 
Larry Ellison looks kinda weird but is in pretty good shape for 80. Also has a 33 year old wife.

Anyway...it was interesting watching Elon throw a tantrum over this. I wonder if he'll last even 1 Scaramucci?
 
This is the future no matter what anyone does. My firm invested $1 billion in Ai last year. Lots of good will come from this alongside the continued privacy invasions that we've already been experiencing for years. It's inevitable.
 
Until we build a bunch of modern nuclear plants, this initiative isn't going far.
 
Whippy McGee said:
Until we build a bunch of modern nuclear plants, this initiative isn't going far.
Click to expand...

Probably not going to happen because everyone seems to be in cohoots to argue about climate change rather than the real issues which are going nuclear and sorting out the plastics and deforestation problem.
 
Broke Lester said:
Absolutely, anyone who accepts taxpayer money should be spied on. Accountability keeps people honest.
Click to expand...
Fair enough, you are consistent.

Whippy McGee said:
Until we build a bunch of modern nuclear plants, this initiative isn't going far.
Click to expand...
Whipster, weren't you paranoid about universal healthcare being the gateway into dictatorship because of governmental over-reach. Shouldn't this alarm you?
 
Trump will be able to get through all kinds of technocratic nonsense that would have received resistance if attempted by a Democrat. It's why our rulers do the two-party switcharoo. In reality the parties are just masks for the same underlying evil. The revolving of one party to another is a way of keeping you engaged in the illusion, pacified with false hope and the belief you can relax because a "hero" is now in control, busy saving you. The Hegelian dialectic blinds you, gets you thinking one side is "good" and the other one "evil" instead of seeing the bigger picture. It's been like this for a long time but no one notices. Most people laughed at George Carlin's jokes yet almost universally never truly understood what he was talking about. These days some of the only ways you can tell the truth in public is by hiding it in humour or fiction.
 
filthybliss said:
Fair enough, you are consistent.


Whipster, weren't you paranoid about universal healthcare being the gateway into dictatorship because of governmental over-reach. Shouldn't this alarm you?
Click to expand...
The best part is that they have to build three modular nuclear plants to power this system but I'm positive there will be a camera malfunctions when it suits them.
 
Renard said:
Trump will be able to get through all kinds of technocratic nonsense that would have received resistance if attempted by a Democrat. It's why our rulers do the two-party switcharoo. In reality the parties are just masks for the same underlying evil. The revolving of one party to another is a way of keeping you engaged in the illusion, pacified with false hope and the belief you can relax because a "hero" is now in control, busy saving you. The Hegelian dialectic blinds you, gets you thinking one side is "good" and the other one "evil" instead of seeing the bigger picture. It's been like this for a long time but no one notices. Most people laughed at George Carlin's jokes yet almost universally never truly understood what he was talking about. These days some of the only ways you can tell the truth in public is by hiding it in humour or fiction.
Click to expand...
Unfortunately, there is only a very small percentage of people who see this. The rest, on both sides, are somehow blind to this and wrapped up in blaming the other side for whatever.
 
MMAisGod said:
This is the future no matter what anyone does. My firm invested $1 billion in Ai last year. Lots of good will come from this alongside the continued privacy invasions that we've already been experiencing for years. It's inevitable.
Click to expand...
That's right, you can't hide it anymore, everyone will know how easily I smash you in the playoff match-ups.
 
