Trump will be able to get through all kinds of technocratic nonsense that would have received resistance if attempted by a Democrat. It's why our rulers do the two-party switcharoo. In reality the parties are just masks for the same underlying evil. The revolving of one party to another is a way of keeping you engaged in the illusion, pacified with false hope and the belief you can relax because a "hero" is now in control, busy saving you. The Hegelian dialectic blinds you, gets you thinking one side is "good" and the other one "evil" instead of seeing the bigger picture. It's been like this for a long time but no one notices. Most people laughed at George Carlin's jokes yet almost universally never truly understood what he was talking about. These days some of the only ways you can tell the truth in public is by hiding it in humour or fiction.