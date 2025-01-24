filthybliss
This should alarm people that are neurotic about governmental over-reach and us funding wars overseas....It is a lot of money to boot and Larry Elison has entertained the idea of mass survileance to keep civilians in check....If you are a libertarian or a vaccine skeptic, you should have your eyes locked in on this too.
On Donald Trump‘s first full day in office for his second presidential term, he gathered Oracle founder Larry Ellison, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son at the Roosevelt Room in the White House to unveil a $500 billion artificial intelligence project named after a 1994 Roland Emmerich sci-fi film about intergalactic portals.
The plan for the project, titled Stargate, is to build campuses that can provide energy for increasingly powerful artificial intelligence tools, which sap much more energy than, say, a typical Google search. The first data center campus was announced to be located in Abilene, Texas, with SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle and MGX as initial equity funders and Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA and OpenAI named as tech partners.
Project Stargate: Trump Plots With Larry Ellison, Sam Altman On $500B AI Initiative
Yes, that's the name of a 1994 Roland Emmerich movie. It's now a big infrastructure project to help power tech giants' foray into AI.
