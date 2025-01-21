id like to explore trumps decision to declare cartels terrorist groups. I've heard a lot of negative from the left about this... mainly centered around comparing this to the war on drugs which has been an absolute disaster. however I don't see the validity of that comparison. a war on drugs means stings and tons of man hours wasted to catch low level criminals, process them and eventually just release them back into the world or see them replaced the next day by other criminals.



declaring cartels as terrorists gives the United States the right to KILL these despicable actors dead.... no need to waste man hours processing them or housing them in jails. this gives the states real power to stop cartels in their tracks and end their reign. and its not as if members of cartels don't have it coming.



cartels are responsible for an immense amount of pain and suffering heaped upon humanity including trafficking children and women and bringing bad actors into the states who are then beholden to the cartels but living in the states.



the United states has been involved in a lot of wars in my lifetime and MOST of them have been total bullshit where we had no real moral authority or clear reason for being there. but waging war on the cartels seems like a moral good and a moral victory and a true use of our military that is not despicably mingled with ulterior motives and agendas.... I cant see why the left is so against this one.



id like to hear everyone's thoughts for and against this particular move by trump.