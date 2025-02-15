  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Mexico threaten legal actions against U.S gunmakers if Mexican drug cartels are designated as "terrorist organizations"

Mexico threatens to escalate US gunmakers lawsuit with terror charges

Agence France-Press in Mexico City | Fri 14 Feb 2025

7921.jpg


Mexico’s president has warned US gunmakers they could face fresh legal action as accomplices of organized crime if Washington designates the country’s cartels as terrorist groups.

The Latin American country, which is under mounting pressure from Donald Trump to curb illegal drug smuggling, wants its neighbor to crack down on firearms trafficking in the other direction.

“If they declare these criminal groups as terrorists, then we’ll have to expand our US lawsuit,” Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, said at a daily press conference.

A new charge could include alleged complicity of gunmakers with terror groups, she said.

“The lawyers are looking at it, but they could be accomplices,” Sheinbaum warned.

She said the US justice department itself has recognized that “74% of the weapons” used by criminal groups in Mexico come from north of the border.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that the US state department plans to classify criminal groups from Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador and Venezuela as “terrorist organizations”.

They include Mexico’s two main drug-trafficking organizations, the Jalisco New Generation and Sinaloa cartels, the report said.

Trump signed an executive order on 20 January creating a process for such a designation, saying that the cartels “constitute a national security threat beyond that posed by traditional organized crime”.

Mexico says that between 200,000 and 750,000 weapons manufactured by US gunmakers are smuggled across the border from the United States every year, many of which are found at crime scenes.

Last August, a US judge dismissed a $10bn lawsuit brought by the Mexican government against six gun manufacturers based in the United States that sought to hold them responsible for deaths from guns trafficked into Mexico.

The suit was thrown out based on a lack of jurisdiction, though Mexico said at the time that its lawsuit against two manufacturers, Smith and Wesson and Interstate Arms, would continue.

Another suit brought in the border state of Arizona seeks sanctions against dealers that sold guns used in serious crimes over the border.

Mexico tightly controls firearm sales, making them practically impossible to obtain legally.

Even so, drug-related violence led to the deaths of about 480,000 people in Mexico since the government deployed the army to combat trafficking in 2006, according to official figures.

Earlier this month, Sheinbaum angrily rejected an accusation by the United States that her government was allied with drug cartels.

“We categorically reject the slander made by the White House against the Mexican government about alliances with criminal organizations,” the president wrote on social platform X at the time.

“If there is such an alliance anywhere, it is in the US gun shops that sell high-powered weapons to these criminal groups,” she added.



Both things are true. The Mexican cartels can legit be classified as a terroristic threat.

AND the gunmakers are complicit in them getting weapons. The vast majority of the cartel's weapons come from the US.
 
My bud from my bud from Mexico City says the govt is in league with the cartels. This doesn't seem to be the case here @Rod1 . What is your opinion?

The US govt def strict. I had a buddy trying to bring his pistol to his home and got busted at the border. I sent several letters of support to try and get him out. He spent over a year in jail before he was released. I called a bud on border patrol and he said that even if a few bullets found in the back seat is serious business. There is no leeway from the US govt.

I don't think the gun makers will be found liable but they are def free to sue on this
 
Cajun said:
So retaliation for Trump tariffs?
Click to expand...
yeah but in a very unsophisticated way, it's the type of shit some fired chick from the USAID HR department would suggest to her because she heard it from her barista.
 
